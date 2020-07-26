UHS-II SD Card 128GB SDXC – Amplim High Performance 300MB/S (2000X) UHS2 Extreme Speed 128 GB/128G XC Memory Card. V60 4K 8K UHSII TF Flash for Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony Video Cameras



Fully compatible with SD Association UHS-II V60 specifications. Available in 256GB (256 GB / 256G), 128GB (128 GB / 128G), and 64GB (64 GB / 64G). BACKWARD COMPATIBLE with UHS-I Cameras (Note: Speed of UHS-II card will be limited by the UHS-I SD slot): Sony Cyber-shot DSC W800 W830 DSCH300 Alpha a7R II DSC-RX10 IV a6500 a9 a6300 a99 II; Canon PowerShot SX720 SX730 SX530 HS ELPH 180 190 IS G7 X 5D Mark IV III II EOS 80D 5DS R Rebel T7i T6 T5 Kiss X70 X9 X9i 1300D 1200D M100 SL2 200D M56D M10 M677D 9000D 800D; Nikon Coolpix L32 L340 B500 D3400 D5300 D3300 D750 D7200 D7500 D5600 D5600. Panasonic Lumix ZS50 DC G9 GX850 GX800 GF9 DMC-FZ2500 FZ2000 GX85 GX80 GX7 GH5 ZS60; Olympus PEN E-PL8 Tough TG-5; Fujifilm Fuji X100F X-E3 X-T20 X-E2S X-A3 X-A10 X100F X100T; Pentax K-1645Z KP K-70; Leica TL2 M10. 4K AND 1080P CAMCORDERS: Panasonic HC-X920 WXF991K HC-X1000 hc-x1 VX-981K vc-870K V770K V800K VX1K WXF1K; Canon XF400 XF405 XA11 XA15 . XC15 XA35 XA30 ViXIA HF G21 GX10 R82 R800 R80 R700 R70 G40 R72 mini X G20; Sony FDR AX700 AX53 AX33 AX100 CX900 VG30; JVC GY HM170 HM200 HM170U HM200U HM200SP HM200HW HM620U HM660U HM660SC HM850U HM890U HM650SC HM650U LS300U LS300CHU GZ R550 R550B R440B R440D GC PX100B R450B R320D R320B R70B R30B R10B R10A R10R, ETC.

ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE SD CARD: Blazing speed 300MB/s (2000X) transfer rate. Twice the read speed of 1000X card. Newest SD Association SD 5.0 specs V60+ video rating provides full 4K recording. UHS-II U3 Class10 high speed high capacity SD card for latest UHS-II SDXC (SD XC) compatible cameras, accessories, USB-C SD card reader, and 3D HDR 360 4K DSLR cameras.

COMPATIBLE WITH ALL UHS-II CAMERAS: Canon EOS R, Canon EOS C500, Fujifilm GFX 50S, Fujifilm X-Pro2, Fujifilm X-T1, X-T2, X-T3, X-H1, Leica SL, Nikon D500, D850, Olympus OM-D E-M1 II, Olympus OM-D E-M10 II, OM-D E-M10 III, Panasonic Lumix DC-G85, Lumix DC-G90, Lumix DC-G95, Lumix DC-G9, Lumix DC-GH5, Lumix DC-GH5S, Lumix DC-S1H, Sigma fp Mirrorless Digital Camera, Sony Alpha A7R III/IV, A9, SAMSUNG NX1, BLACKMAGIC URSA Pocket Cinema Camera, Design Video Assist 4K, Hasselblad X1D II 50C, 907X

COMPATIBLE WITH UHS-II COMPUTERS (built in UHS-II card reader): Dell Latitude 7290 Laptop, Dell Latitude 7000, 7390, 7490, Dell Latitude 5490, 5530, 5590 Notebook, Dell Precision 3530, 7530, 7730 Mobile Workstation, Dell Precision 5820 Tower Workstation, HP ZBook 15u/15v/17 G5 Mobile Workstation, ZBook 17 G6 Mobile Workstation, HP EliteOne 800 G5 All-in-One Desktop Computer, Lenovo ThinkPad P52 Mobile Workstation

UHS-II CARD READERS: Apple USB Type-C to SD Card Reader, Delkin Devices SD UHS-II/Multi-Slot Card Reader, GNARBOX UHS-II Reader, IOGEAR Compact SD 4.0/Thunderbolt 3 6-Slot/ Type-C Hub Card Reader, Kingston MobileLite G4 Multi-Function SD/High-Speed Media Reader, Lexar Professional USB 3.0 Dual-Slot/Workflow SR2 Card Reader, ProGrade Digital UHS-II Type-C/PG06/PG07 Reader, SanDisk ImageMate Pro USB 3.0 Reader, Sony UHS-II SD Card Reader, Transcend RDF9, Xcellon 4-Slot Type-C/Mini Docking Station

BACKWARD COMPATIBLE with UHS-I Cameras, Computers, Card Readers or Gaming Products (Note: Speed of UHS-II card will be limited by the device's UHS-I SD slot).