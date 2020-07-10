Uh Oh! Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Seemingly IGNORE 14-Day Quarantine Order After Traveling To The Hamptons!

Celebrities disregarding the rules and doing whatever they want, possibly at the cost of the others around them? How original!

We won’t lie, though, this 1 really grinds our gears. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have already been spotted on an outing in the Hamptons, NY despite traveling from Los Angeles significantly less than two weeks prior. (A-Rod posted a video of their visit to Instagram on July 2.) With the coronavirus crisis ongoing — and the second wave of the condition ramping up — that is just bad practice generally speaking, but it’s also specifically against the current quarantine orders for New York state.

The current travel advisory for NY, ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo, is really as follows:

“All travelers entering New York from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10% test positivity rate, over a seven day rolling average, will be required to quarantine for a period of 14 days consistent with Department of Health regulations for quarantine.”

There are a few states currently on the list, and California is unquestionably one of them. Not only that, but in line with the LA Times, LA County has been reporting record-high numbers of coronavirus deaths, and recently topped the set of highest number of instances in the complete country. And that was Prior to the couple left the area!

Despite these concerning figures — and the literal order of the governor — the Rodriguez/Lopez clan seem to be operating as if they didn’t just travel from the epicenter of the pandemic. In pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, “Jenny From The Block” was spotted meditating on the beach. She at least had a mask on in those snaps, but later, she was seen biking with fiancé and family, not a mask in sight!

Even more brazen, the former baseball star posted a clip of himself on Instagram geotagged at a local golfing range — also with no mask.

If this is as true since it appears to be, it’s beyond disappointing they couldn’t just lock themselves down for two to three weeks, and as an alternative, have plumped for to put everybody they are in contact with at risk. From the looks of the athlete’s IG, their Hamptons home is pretty palatial, with a lot of gorgeous yard, so it’s not exactly like quarantining there would be a hardship.

They may not find out about this the main travel advisory order:

“Any violation of a quarantine or isolation order issued to an individual pursuant to the Commissioner of the Department of Health’s travel advisory by a local department of health or state department of health may be enforced pursuant to article 21 of the public health law, and non-compliance may additionally be deemed a violation pursuant to section 12 of the public health law subject to a civil penalty of up to $10,000.”

Of course, as much online have pointed out, “punishable by fine” often simply means “legal for the wealthy” — that sort of money might be just a drop in the ocean because of this ultra-rich celeb couple. But it’s super frustrating richie riches have even the option to go about endangering others rather than face any consequences for this. We’ll have to hope anybody in their orbit remains safe and healthier.