UGREEN HiTune Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Earbuds with Microphone HiFi Stereo In-Ear Headphones, cVc 8.0 Noise Cancelling, Touch Control, 27h Playtime, USB-C Quick Charge, Waterproof, aptX TWS, Sports

Product Description

Twin & Mono Modes

UGREEN True wireless earbuds support Twin Mode & Mono Mode, you can switch freely between 2 modes.

Noise Cancellation

Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancelling tech and MEMS microphones, provides crystal-clear sound.

5.8mm Dynamic Driver

Perfect to deliver immersive stereo sound, give access to lossless auditory enjoyment.

Bluetooth 5.0 & Qualcomm Chip

Unbreakable 33ft strong connection, extremely low power consumption, high fidelity sound with imperceptible low latency.

Ultra-Long Battery Life

UGREEN wireless earphones support USB-C quick charge, up to 9H playtime, and can be extended to 27H with the charging case.

Ergonomic Design

Compact size, lightweight, ergonomic design, 3 size tips (S/M/L) ensuring comfortable wearing.

Audio Codec:

aptX/AAC/SBC

Bluetooth Version:

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth Protocol:

HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2DP

Bluetooth Frequency:

2400MHz-2483.5MHz

Bluetooth Range:

10M(33Fft)

Noise Reduction

cVc 8.0, 25-30dB

Charging Case Capacity:

300mAh 3.7V (1.11Wh)

Charging Port:

USB-C

Fully Charge the Case:

2h

Single Playing Time

Up to 9h+

Weight of Each Earbud

5.4g (0.19oz)

Total Weight (Earbuds & Case)

43.8g (1.54oz)

Smart Touch Control:

Both L/R Earbuds support touch control functions like pause/play, switch songs, answer/hang-up/refuse the call which is more convenient than other button control earbuds. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant.

One-Step Pairing:

Simply take the earbuds out of the charging case, the earbuds will automatically enter into discovery mode. Open the Bluetooth function on your phone and select “UGREEN HiTune” on the Bluetooth Devices List to start pairing. Next time, the Earbuds will connect with your phone automatically once you take the earbuds out of the charging case. Please note that the “UGREEN HiTune – R” is only for Right Mono Mode.

IPX5 Waterproof:

Features IPX5 waterproof to protect the earbuds against water and splashes. Fully sweatproof when doing exercises, running, dancing, and other sports.

Warm Reminder:

The playing time is determined by the audio codec and volume, for example, aptX 50% volume playing for 7.5h, AAC 50% volume playing for 10h, SBC 50% volume for 11h.

Do not submerge the earbuds in water directly, do not wear the earbuds while swimming, surfing.

The Left Earbud is the master earbud. Both Earbuds support Mono Mode. Select “UGREEN HiTune” for the Twin or Left Mono Mode, select “UGREEN HiTune – R” only for Right Mono Mode.

If one or both of the UGREEN Earbuds can not pair or connect successfully, please try the resetting steps referring to the “Factory Reset” details in User Manual.

Package:

UGREEN HiTune True Wireless Earbuds

1x USB-C Charging Case

1x USB-C Charging Cable

3x Silicone Ear-Tips (S/M/L)

1x User Manual

*Ear-Tips and Charging Cable are placed in the inner box which holding the charging case.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I use only one earbud at a time?

A: Yes, both earbuds can be used independently at Mono Mode. You can refer to the “Mono Mode” operations on the user manual.

2. Does the case charge via USB C?

A: Yes, the charging case is charged via USB-C port.

3. Can I adjust the volume up and down on the earbuds?

A: No, there is no volume control on these earbuds. So the volume needs to be adjusted via the connected device or control via the voice assistant.

4. What is cVc 8.0 Noise Cancellation Technology?

A: Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation technology brings advanced audio enhancements and noise suppression which delivers the best possible call quality on Bluetooth devices. The person who talks to you will hear your voice clearer.

5. Why do my earbuds fall out?

A: The ear tips and wearing way will influence the fit and comfort. Please kindly choose the most suitable ear tips (S/M/L included) and adjust to secure the earbuds when wearing to perfectly fit and enjoy.

Engineered Dynamic Audio: UGREEN Ture Wireless Earbuds adopt advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and Qualcomm QCC3020 chip, ensuring stable connection and high fidelity sound. The 5.8mm dynamic drivers deliver crisp, rich, authentic immersive music. Supports aptX, AAC, SBC for lossless audio transmission.

Noise Cancelling: Built-in MEMS microphones and cVc 8.0 noise cancelling technology, effectively reduce the environmental noises and enhance your voice. The sealed in-ear ergonomic design brings noise isolation effect for clearer sound, ensuring high-quality music and crystal-clear phone calls even in a noisy background.

27h Playing Time: UGREEN Bluetooth Earbuds offers 9h playtime from a single charge and an extra 18h with the portable charging case for a total of 27h+ listening. USB-C quick charge enables 2 hours of full charge for the charging case on the go. 15mins charging for the earbuds will allow 2 hours listening.

Perfect to Play Along: The ergonomic earbuds provides a snug and secure fit for the majority of ears (S/M/L size ear tips included) which greatly disperse pressure and ensure comfort for all-day wearing. No more concerns about earbuds falling out. Features multi-functional touch control, IPX5 sweatproof and waterproof, UGREEN TWS Earbuds is perfect for workout, running, outdoor sports.

One Step Pairing: One-step setting to pair the earbuds with your phone, they will connect with your smartphone automatically once you take the earbuds out of the charging case. Support touch control to pause/play/switch songs, answer/reject calls, activate voice assistant freely with the same operations in Mono & Twin Mode. No volume control.