UGREEN Ethernet Adapter USB 2.0 to 10/100 Network RJ45 LAN Wired Adapter Compatible for Nintendo Switch, Wii, Wii U, MacBook, Chromebook, Windows, Mac OS, Surface, Linux ASIX AX88772 Chipset (Black)

UGREEN USB Ethernet Adapter Maintains Your Efficiency When Work at Home!



Immediate Network Expansion

This lightweight USB to network adapter is a perfect accessory for adding a standard RJ45 port to your Ultrabook, notebook, or Macbook Air for file transferring, video conferencing, gaming, and HD video streaming. Excellent Standby for Macbook without an ethernet socket when wireless fails.

Fast Network Connection

Portable USB to Ethernet adapter connects a USB 2.0 equipped computer or tablet to a router, modem, or network switch to bring Fast Ethernet to your network connection. This USB 2.0 to Ethernet adapter offers a Full 10/100 Mbps Fast Ethernet performance over USB 2.0’s up to 480 Mbps, providing fast and stable Ethernet for gaming compatible for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Wii, Wii U. Please kindly be noted that the adapter is NOT compatible with Wii Mini.

Specification

Support IEEE 802.3, 802.3u(10Base-T, 100Base-T) compatible;

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS X 10.4 and above, Linux kernel 3.x/2.6.x;

Support both Full-duplex with flow control and Half-duplex with backpressure operation; Support Full and Half duplex operating modes;

ASIX AX88772 chipset; LED indicators for Link and Activity;

Notes

Drivers built in, no driver install required — on Apple Mac OS X 10.5 to 10.10, Windows 8/8.1, Surface Pro 1/2, ChromeBook.

Linux kernel 3.x/2.6.x, Windows 7/XP/Vista 32/64-bit require driver install via download or included disk.

Reboot your PC after driver installation, then connect this USB ethernet adapter to your computer and ethernet.

Not supported on ARM-based Windows, including Surface RT and Surface 2.

Package Contents

UGREEN USB 2.0 to 10/100Mbps Ethernet Network Adapter X 1;

CD X 1;

Manual X 1;

USB Port

USB Type C

USB Type C

Micro USB

USB 3.0

USB 3.0

USB 3.0

Transfer Rate

10/100/1000Mbps

10/100/1000Mbps

10/100Mbps

10/100/1000Mbps

10/100/1000Mbps

10/100/1000Mbps

Compatible Device

USB C Laptop/PC

USB C Laptop/PC, Nintendo Switch

TV Stick

Laptop, PC, Nintendo Switch

Laptop, PC, Nintendo Switch

Laptop, PC, Nintendo Switch

Fast Wired Network: Ugreen usb 2.0 to RJ45 Network Adapter connects your computer or tablet to a router,modem or network switch for network connection.

Add RJ45 Port: USB 2.0 Ethernet Adapter is a good solution for adding a standard RJ45 port to your Ultrabook, notebook, or Macbook Air for file transferring, video conferencing, gaming, and HD video streaming.

Fast Speed: Full 10/100 Mbps fast Ethernet performance over USB 2.0’s 480 Mbps bus, the usb network adapter converter is faster and more reliable than most wireless connections. Link and Activity LEDs. USB powered, no external power required.

Practical Feature: USB to ethernet supports Wake-on-Lan (WoL), Full-Duplex (FDX) and Half-Duplex (HDX) Ethernet, Crossover Detection, Backpressure Routing, Auto-Correction (Auto MDIX). Support IPv4/IPv6 protocols and 10BASE-T and 100BASE-TX networks.

Widely Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Wii and Wii U supported, more stable and faster network for gaming. The USB RJ45 Adapter is widely compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Linux kernel 3.x/2.6, and Chrome OS. Note: 1. Linux kernel 3.x/2.6.x, Windows 7/XP/Vista 32/64-bit require driver install via download or included disk. 2. Not supported on ARM-based Windows, including Surface RT and Surface 2.