Uganda U17 women’s coach Khalifa explains huge provisional squad

The East African country is getting ready for a World Cup qualifier versus Cameroon in the next month

Uganda U17 women’s coach Ayub Khalifa has actually exposed he phoned a huge variety of gamers to camp in order to have 3 groups which can assist him make the very best choice ahead of their U17 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

The East African country is set up to play Cameroon in a two-legged affair with the aggregate winner playing in the finals to be kept in Mumbai, India next year.

With the time going out, the tactician needs to guarantee his gamers remain in the very best shape and he described how he wishes to attain that.

“I wanted 40 players [in camp] and not actually the 35,” Khalifah informed Fufa FM.

“Trial matches will not happen. That is why we decided to call a bigger number close to three teams so that they can compete against each other as we use the games as trial matches to correct mistakes.”

The tactician likewise mentioned the existing Covid -19 scenario makes it hard for the technical bench to enable groups from outdoors to come and play friendly matches.

“Without the vaccine, the pandemic is still real, and therefore when we go to the camp, we shall have to maintain the Standard Operating Procedures and we shall have no access to the public,” he included.

Six brand-new faces have actually been consisted of in the …