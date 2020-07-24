Uganda reports first Covid-19 death

The Seychelles and Eritrea are now the only nations in Africa not to have actually reported a Covid-19 death, according to John Hopkins University information.

The client was a 33- year-old Ugandan female, from Namisindwa District, who was confessed to healthcare facility on July 15 and dealt with for extreme pneumonia after suffering Covid-19 signs. She passed away on July 21, the Ministry of Health stated on Twitter on Thursday.

So far 30 of her contacts have actually been traced and put under quarantine by regional health authorities, the ministry stated. They will be kept track of for 14 days and checked for the infection.

“The listed contacts so far include family members, and healthcare workers. The process of contact identification and listing is still ongoing, and we believe the number of contacts may increase as the extensive epidemiological investigation evolves,” the ministry included.