Uganda reports first Covid-19 death

The Seychelles and Eritrea are now the only nations in Africa not to have actually reported a Covid-19 death, according to John Hopkins University information.

The client was a 33- year-old Ugandan female, from Namisindwa District, who was confessed to healthcare facility on July 15 and dealt with for extreme pneumonia after suffering Covid-19 signs. She passed away on July 21, the Ministry of Health stated on Twitter on Thursday.

So far 30 of her contacts have actually been traced and put under quarantine by regional health authorities, the ministry stated. They will be kept track of for 14 days and checked for the infection.

“The listed contacts so far include family members, and healthcare workers. The process of contact identification and listing is still ongoing, and we believe the number of contacts may increase as the extensive epidemiological investigation evolves,” the ministry included.

Stringent lockdown limitations

Since the pandemic started, 1,079 Ugandans have actually checked favorable for Covid-19,Ministry of Health figures showed Thursday.
The nation took strict actions to attempt to stop the spread of the infection early on inMarch It was among the first African nations to impose travel restrictions on its people and others taking a trip from 16 nations it stated had a high variety of cases of coronavirus, consisting of the United States and UK.
It was likewise amongst the first African nation to announce a ban on large public gatherings including weddings, church and Jumat services for a duration of 30 days. On March 18, schools were closed and public rallies prohibited.
The nation’s President Yoweri Museveni significantly urged Ugandans to stay at home throughout the nation’s lockdown byreleasing his own home workout video.
Museveni likewise raised eyebrows when he disallowed anybody who supplied Covid-19 relief to their next-door neighbors and stated they would be charged with attempted murder

A member of parliament, Francis Zaake was apprehended for supplying relief to members of his constituents.

The MP tweeted on April 19 that he was clandestinely providing relief food products to his constituents and likewise tweeted on April 23rd that members of the nation’s military were at his home to jail him for the criminal offense of sharing food relief to individuals.

The Wamala area cops representative, Ms Rachel Kawala validated in an action to inquiries from regional press that the MP was apprehended on accusations of dispersing food products to constituents in conflict of the president’s instructions.



