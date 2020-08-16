Uganda defender Batambuze can’t guarantee Gor Mahia stay

The KPL giants have actually struggled to keep their leading gamers owing to monetary battles

Uganda global defender Shafik Batambuze may be on his escape of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Gor Mahia.

K’Ogalo have actually seen numerous leading gamers leave the group in the existing transfer window; Boniface Omondi has actually signed up with Wazito FC while Joash Onyango has actually sealed a handle Tanzania Mainland League champs Simba SC. Captain Kenneth Muguna is likewise supposedly on his escape with Angolan top-tier side Petro Atletico favourites to sign him.

Goalkeeper David Mapigano has actually likewise signed up with Azam FC while his equivalent Dickson Ambundo has actually finished a relocate to Dodoma Jiji FC.

“Gor Mahia have not yet talked to me,” Batambuze informed Goal from his native Uganda on Sunday when he was inquired about his status with the Kenyan side.

“Well, I am still under agreement up until November, and I can not inform what the future holds. But nobody has actually talked to me over an agreement extension. So, all I need to do is continue focusing on the existing offer. I can not guarantee whether I will remain in the KPL or elsewhere.

“Only God knows.”

In an earlier interview, Gor Mahia head coach described why he has no power to stop gamers from leaving.

“What do you want me to do?” the tactician positioned a concern to Goal when inquired about …