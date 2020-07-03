Uganda boda boda rider sets himself on fire ‘over bribe’

Image copyright

A 29-year-old motorbike taxi rider in Uganda has died after setting fire to himself inside a police station.

Hussein Walugembe’s bike was seized in the south-western district of Masaka, about 135km (85 miles) from the administrative centre, Kampala, on Monday.

Some riders allege that officers had demanded a $40 (£32) bribe from Walugembe to release his vehicle.

A police spokesman says the whole traffic department is now under investigation for bribery.

It is also reported that Walugembe had been surviving in police quarters and been supplying food to the force.

Riding motorbike taxis – or boda bodas as they are known in Uganda – is just a common revenue stream for unemployed young men in countries across Africa.

But in Uganda they have been barred from carrying passengers included in efforts to manage the spread of coronavirus.

Boda boda riders are just able to operate between 06:30 and 17:00 local time and can only transport cargo.

What happened?

According to the police, Mr Walugembe had lent his motorbike to a friend, who was simply caught ferrying a passenger on Monday.

Motorbike taxis provide employment for a large number of young men in Uganda





Mr Walugembe reportedly became frustrated with law enforcement after visiting the station several times to demand they release his bike.

On Thursday, that he locked himself into a room at the station and set himself alight using petrol concealed in a water bottle.

Officers at the station ferried water in jerrycans to put out the fire.

An officer who was with him during the time suffered minor injuries and lots of files and computers were destroyed.

Regional police spokesperson Paul Kangave said a study had been launched in to the self-immolation and into the conduct of the entire traffic department.

He said the force’s Professional Standards Unit would be looking at allegations that the officers were demanding bribes after vehicles were impounded for flouting lockdown restrictions.

How serious is coronavirus in Uganda?

The government began easing lockdown restrictions in May but maintained those on boda bodas.

The president said in late June which they could lead to the further spread of herpes if permitted to transport people at this stage.

Uganda so far has 900 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 847 recoveries and no deaths.

Many of the cases have been reported among long-distance truck drivers and their contacts.