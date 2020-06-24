UFO hunters? Rubio filing name-drops ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force’

“The Committee remains concerned that there’s no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, regardless of the potential threat,” based on the bill.

“The Committee understands that the relevant intelligence may be sensitive; nevertheless, the Committee finds that the information sharing and coordination across the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent, and this issue has lacked attention from senior leaders,” it continues.

The measure states several requests, including the identification of potential aerospace or other threats posed by UFOs to national security, and a description of the process through which each agency compiles and delivers data and analysis of all UFOs to the us government.

The committee report also acknowledges the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force,” a body that is alluded to but never confirmed. The bill calls on the job force to report if any UFOs pose a threat to U.S. military assets or have links to “adversarial foreign governments.”

The bill still has to pass the Senate. Lawmakers are seeking a report within 180 days of the bill’s approval.

In April, UFOs were given renewed attention if the Pentagon released videos — that were previously leaked to the public — captured by Navy aircraft. The Department of Defense set up an application several years ago to research.

The now-defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program was reportedly disbanded in 2012.