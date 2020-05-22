UFC’s Tyron Woodley on Gilbert Burns, ‘I’m in a Violent Headspace’

Tyron Woodley states he’s not simply searching for a win on May 30– he wishes to make a violent declaration to the UFC that he awaits his title shot.

The previous welterweight champ is taking on Gilbert Burns at UFC Fight Night … as well as states he’s in a really “violent headspace.”

“I’m willing to do some sh**ty stuff to people, put them in compromising positions, hurt them — like literally hurt them.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been this focused,” Woodley stated today on “The Hollywood Beatdown.”

Tyron states he considers his battle with Burns to be a “real war”– one that Gilbert will certainly desire he never ever requested in the top place.

“This is going to be a clear case of someone asking for something they didn’t really know what they were asking for.”

You obtained ta enjoy the clip … Tyron states he can not wait to eliminate in a vacant sector so the followers in the house can hear him “talk sh*t” to Burns while he defeats his butt.

“People are gonna feel bad for him.”

Burns is on a 5-fight win touch– consisting of a sway Demian Maia back in March.