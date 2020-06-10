UFC’s Sean O’Malley Says Cody Garbrandt Fight Will ‘100% Happen’



Play video content material

Exclusive TMZSports.com

Sugar vs. No Love!?!

UFC rising star Sean O’Malley tells TMZ Sports that is a combat that may “100% happen” — even when it takes a number of years to get there.

Of course, Sean and Cody each fought at UFC 250 on Saturday — and OkayO’d their opponents with unbelievable 1-hitter quitters!

They every received a $50ok efficiency bonus — and now, the hype to get these guys into the Octagon TOGETHER has begun.

“He’s a dangerous fight, for sure,” O’Malley tells us … “Anyone that throws a right hand like that is dangerous.”

“We’ll fight someday. 100% fight someday. He’s still pretty young so I think that’s gonna be a potential big, BIG fight, that’s a big pay-per-view fight here in the next years.”

“He keeps winning, I keep winning. That’s a big f**king fight.”

O’Malley says he is received tons of respect for Garbrandt after he got here again from a 3-fight skid to KO Raphael Assuncao … however he did discover one fascinating change about Cody’s look.

“Grew his beard out a little bit, try to add maybe a little cushion there and it might have worked — but I’ll slice right through that f**king beard!”

As for Sean’s killer KO of Eddie Wineland — “Sugar” breaks down the punch that ended the combat … and it is superior.