UFC’s Sean O’Malley Flattered By Conor McGregor Comparisons, ‘What a Compliment’

They’ve got style. They’ve got charisma. They’ve got insane knockout power … so in retrospect Sean O’Malley says that he ain’t mad at the recent comparisons to Conor McGregor.

“Anytime you’re getting compared to someone great like that, you’re doing something right,” the undefeated 25-year-old tells TMZ Sports.

Of course, O’Malley’s stock has been on the rise after flattening his last two opponents in sensational fashion. Most recently, a phenomenal 1-hitter quitter KO over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.

“I take that as a compliment, getting compared to Conor. As far as the skill set wise, I think I have more skills when it comes to the striking.”

Hey, O’Malley positively doesn’t lack confidence!

“I can stand southpaw and throw anything the same as I can stand orthodox and throw anything. I’m very, very dangerous from every position.”

“He’s mainly a southpaw with a bomb left hand and he throws left heaves and some decent spinning stuff. I feel like I have more tools in the toolbox than anybody in the MMA as far as coming up with striking.”

O’Malley jokes that he only hopes the comparisons stop when it comes to a few of the outside the Octagon activity Conor’s been associated with … like the arrests.

“I don’t wanna be compared to him as I’m on TMZ going to jail! I’m gonna try to avoid those situations as much as I can.”