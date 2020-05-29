UFC’s MacKenzie Dern on Fighting 4 Months After Childbirth, ‘I Don’t Regret It’

Mackenzie Dern refuses responsible her first UFC loss on the actual fact she fought simply 4 MONTHS after giving start … telling TMZ Sports, “I don’t regret coming back.”

Dern gave start to her daughter, Moa, on June 9, 2019 — and someway managed to get again into combating form to take on Amanda Ribas on October 12.

27-year-old Dern (7-1) finally misplaced the struggle by way of unanimous choice — however now that she’s had time to mirror, we requested if she thinks she got here again too quickly.

“No, definitely not,” Dern says … “I felt good for the fight. I was prepared.”

“I lost but ya know I don’t think it was because it was too soon. I think Amanda was just better than me that night and she came out with the win and I came out with the loss and that’s it.”

“I don’t regret coming back at that time … I wish it was a win because then I could of maybe fought sooner again but I’m just happy to be able to be fighting now.”

Now, Dern is focusing her power on Hannah Cifers (10-4) — they face off Saturday in Las Vegas at UFC Fight Night.

Dern — one of many top-ranked Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners on this planet — says her aim is to take the struggle to the bottom and submit Cifers rapidly, “and get home to go see my daughter with no cuts or bruises!”

Good luck!

