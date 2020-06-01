UFC’s Jon Jones Confronts Vandals In New Mexico, ‘Give Me The Spray Can’



Jon Jones is pissed off — so he took to the streets of Albuquerque to confront vandals Sunday face-to-face … and the video is intense.

You can see the UFC gentle heavyweight champion go proper as much as two masked individuals and demand they hand over their spray cans instantly.

Jon is 6’4″, 205 kilos and arguably the best MMA fighter of all time — so yeah, the vandals listened and handed the cans proper over.

After the incident, Jones went to social media to vent …”Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore,” Jones wrote …”Why the f*ck are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!??”

“As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse.”