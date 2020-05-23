UFC’s Dan Ige Says He’ll Give Edson Barboza A Rematch After Controversial Win



Play video clip web content

Exclusive TMZSports com

UFC celebrity Edson Barboza says he should have the W because controversial loss to Dan Ige … and also currently he’s gon na obtain an additional shot to confirm it– ’cause Ige informs TMZ Sports he’s to run it back!!!

Of program, Ige (14 -2) and also Barboza (20 -9) had a legendary lightweight round at Fight Night 176 last weekend break … with Fifty K coming away with the choice after 3 rounds.

Barboza has actually been determined he thinks he won the battle– and also cases Dana White also confessed his hand shoulda been elevated.

We consulted with Ige– that took the battle on brief notification– regarding Barboza’s remarks … and also he says Junior requires to inspect his realities and also enjoy the battle once more … ’cause there’s NO OTHER WAY he won.

“I just feel kinda bad for him,” Ige says. “The guy’s a legend, the guy’s been around. He’s been in the top 10, top 5 of the world for the past 10 years.”

Ige says in spite of all Edson’s talk, he still hasn’t asked for a rematch … yet informs us he’ll provide Barboza one if he desires.

“I understand how bad he wants to win, but you know what … the guy, for how much he’s saying he won the fight, not one person from his team has asked for a rematch.”

“I’ll give him a rematch. I beat him on 2 weeks notice, give me 8 weeks and see what I can do to him.”