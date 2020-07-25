UFC ring girl Red Dela Cruz opens up about being trapped inside Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Sydney Octagon girl Red Dela Cruz has actually been trapped in paradise for the previous 3 weeks.

There’s luxury food offered 24 -7. There’s a beach, and a collection of pool.

There’s even a golf course and a Formula One motor racing track on which to while away the hours of seclusion. But, Dela Cruz describes, there’s likewise one principle.

If you leave Fight Island, you can’t return.

‘But I simply do not wish to leave,’ states the 27- year-old, who was voted Asia Ring Girl of the Year at the 2018 Asian Mixed Martial ArtsAwards

Since she won the very first UFC Octagon Girl Search in Asia back in 2015, she has actually been living the jet set

Fight Island lies in a location of Abu Dhabi that has actually been taken control of by the UFC – and there’s even an octagon on the beach for the fighters to train in (visualized)

Fight Island has actually been set up on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in the United ArabEmirates

It covers 26 square kilometres and is a ‘bubble’ where rivals and UFC personnel are locked down and continuously looked for coronavirus, with more than 2,000 tests performed up until now.

It took 740 employees more than 400,000 male hours to finish and is now its own little world, as Dela Cruz has actually found.

‘We’ve been getting up, utilizing the health club, striking the buffet breakfast, relaxing the swimming pool, cooling for a couple of hours,’ she stated.

‘Then there’s lunch and supper and all this fantastic food. It’s resembled this fantastic working vacation to have all these centers. And this is most likely the most safe put on Earth today, provided all the screening we have actually been through to keep Fight island COVID totally free.’

Dela Cruz may simply have a point, provided the reality that the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread, and provided the unrelenting screening those on Fight Island have actually sustained prior to and considering that getting here in the United Arab Emirates for the month, part of a neighborhood of around 2,500 individuals living and working in remarkable seclusion from the outdoors world on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi

‘It was 2 tests in Sydney, 2 tests on getting here in Abu Dhabi, and after that 48 hours in quarantine,’ Dela Cruz informed Daily Mail Australia, stashed securely in her Fight Island hotel space.

‘There are likewise more tests– 7 up until now, all in all. But the nurses have actually made it enjoyable. The nasal swab is a bit like tickling your brain. There’s another test prior to Sunday’s occasion and after that we leave. It’s been a fantastic experience and we understand everybody in the world has actually been seeing us.’

Aussie previous world champ Robert Whittaker (right, combating Israel Adesanya) will include in a substantial bout versus Darren Till on Fight Island on Sunday, Australian time

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s ‘Fight Island’ idea has actually recorded worldwide attention since the Los Vegas- based blended martial arts promo’s manager, Dana White, revealed back in April he had imagine taking his fighters– and the action– ‘off-shore’ to leave the clutches of the coronavirus.

With the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the UFC has actually had the ability to commandeer around 10 square miles of the Yas Island and within the complex making use of 7 high-end resorts, in addition to F1’s ₤ 1 billion Yas MarinaCircuit

The objective has actually been to stage 4 fight cards, the last of which is set to begin on Sunday early morning (Australia time) with a middleweight bout in between Australia’s previous champ Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker and the Englishman, Darren ‘The Gorilla’ Till.

The sacrifice– for all those included– has actually been the sort of unrelenting infection screening treatments required to keep COVID-19 at bay, and to rapidly address anybody who may reveal signs – prior to they are even enabled in evictions.

Dela Cruz rapidly constructed up a faithful fanbase, and a social networks existence that permits her countless fans to take a trip with her around the world as her profession with the UFC establishes

UFC president Dana White (leading left, flying to Abu Dhabi) is relying on Fight Island to keep the sport alive throughout the pandemic

The benefit is a month’s work– ‘We all feel blessed in these times to be able to continue to work,’ stated Dela Cruz– and the opportunity to use those luxury centers, and the food.

‘It’s been hot– more than 45 degrees, however we are liking the experience,’ stated Dela Cruz, who is working along with fellow Octagon girl Camila Oliveira for all 4 UFC Fight Island occasions.

And then there are the fighters.

Wollongong featherweight Alexander Volkanovski flew in town to protect his belt in a rematch on July 12 versus the male he took it from last December, the Hawaiian Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway.

The 31- year-old Volkanovski got that task down, grinding out a gritty split choice over 5 rounds. And he fasted to expose that training had actually rejected him his imagine being able to hoon around the F1 racetrack– and to record the minutes to show his online neighborhood.

During their 48- hours of quarantine on arrival on Fight Island, fighters and their coaches have actually had the ability to set up training mats in their resort spaces, to restrict the disturbance to their fight strategies, and weight cuts, prior to they get in the fray.

For Sydney 29- year-old Whittaker, the 15- hour, 12,060- km flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi was ‘truthfully much better’.

Dela Cruz published a photo of her lounging by the swimming pool in a white swimsuit

Whittaker’s stoush with Till is forming as a make-or-break bout after he lost his title in his last fight when he was knocked out by Kiwi fighter Adesanya

‘There was more space in the aircraft,’ he informed a pre-fight virtual media day. With the world the method it is and the reality that we’re not enabled to leave the island it’s a little odd however it’s excellent to be here. It’s been a terrific experience and whatever has actually gone efficiently. The method the UFC have actually set things up has actually been been fantastic.’

An passionate player– he’s confessed in the past that Elder Scrolls is amongst his toxins– Whittaker has actually set himself up, in- space, with console ready.

‘ I have not stopped playing computer game,’ he informed press reporters. ‘This is the very first time I’ve left my space in days. There’s no training time, the work’s been done.’

The downtime appears to have actually worked a technique with Whittaker, who’s going back to action after pondering retirement simply 6 months earlier, following a knockout loss to New Zealand’s Israel Adesanya in Melbourne last October and a couple of years of dealing with health problems.

Fight Island beach time has actually been a great time, according to the fighter.

‘ I wish to fight Darren, consume some excellent food and return to my household,’ he stated. ‘The greatest trick in this video game is to not get struck … and to strike him.’