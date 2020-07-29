UFC President Dana White on sports in 2020: ‘This isn’t going to work outside of a bubble’

.

To please public health standards, with the continuous coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) sealed the near 10- square-mile (25 km) island, that included the arena, hotel, training centers, and dining facilities for around 2,500 professional athletes, coaches, personnel, occasion workers, and Yas Island workers.

.

“Zero positives on the Island, 12,500 tests, 100 professional athletes, 4 title battles … they’re [Abu Dhabi] light years ahead of everyone else in what’s going on with Covid, so it actually was the ideal collaboration.”

‘ I never ever listen to the media’

While White was ahead of the video game by bringing UFC back as rapidly as possible he did apparently come in for some criticism within the media for his sport’s swift return to theOctagon Reflecting on current occasions, his sense of vindication is palpable.

Leaning into the cam, the 51- year-old White exclaims; “Where are they now!?”

He included: “Why aren’t they composing the stories that they were incorrect, and we could do this, and we could pull it off, and it has been safe?

“I never listen to the media, ever. The media will never determine how I run my business or how I live my life, ever.”

Before ‘Fight Island’ flew, US locations in Jacksonville, Florida, and the sport’s primary base of Las Vegas had actually been hosting occasions (UFC did delay numerous occasions prior to May 9).

Time never ever stalls, specifically in the often-whirlwind world of UFC, with a Fight Night set up for the Apex in Vegas this weekend.

Nine battles are prepared for the month of August, bringing the grand overall considering that May to 21, which (coincidentally) is a number associated withVegas In a more mournful minute, White yields that the preserving of security back on United States soil is a consistent cause for issue.

“It’s something that I worry about every day,” White confesses.

“Everything that we’ve done has been successful; it’s been safe. I think that we’ve now proven ourselves that we can do this and we can pull this off, because I’m not afraid to spend the money. It’s expensive to do this thing right.”

‘You’ve got to have the bubble’

UFC regardless of, other significant United States sports are likewise trying to make resurgences.

MLS and NBA have actually been utilizing the bubble of Orlando to attempt and protect versus coronavirus cases– the NBA is set to return later on today, while MLS has actually browsed some choppy waters however continued with its MLS is Back competition– yet baseball rapidly met considerable Covid-19 difficulties.

Games were held off within days of America’s nationwide activity beginning its season throughout its numerous ballparks around the nation.

White, who informs CNN Sport that he has actually not spoken with any of the various commissioners, does impart some suggestions he most likely would have shown anybody who had actually called.

“One thing I can tell everybody,” he includes. “This isn’t going to work outside of a bubble. You’ve got to have the bubble, you have to put individuals in lockdown, individuals can’t be slipping out, individuals can’t go house. You understand, in Abu Dhabi, individuals [who worked with UFC] … have not seen their households in 2 months.”

When matters turn to the battle video game itself, White verifies that a person of the sport’s undoubted stars, ruling Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov , will be returning to the Octagon on October 24, versus Justin Gaethje, in a bout fans have actually longed to see.

The Russian Nurmagomedov is apparently back in training after the death of his daddy and fitness instructor, Abdulmanap, 57, who died in a Moscow health center due to issues originating from Covid-19 infection.

“It’s been very rough on him,” verifiesWhite “His father was a hero to him. He loved his father; they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him.”

Another noteworthy upgrade is White using his point of view on Max Holloway’s questionable split choice loss to Alexander Volkanovski, in their current featherweight title battle at UFC251 (How questionable? An online sportsbook reimbursed bets on Holloway to win, or win by choice.)

“It’s the one tough part about the sport,” claimsWhite

.

“The refs aren’t always going to be perfect; the judges aren’t always going to be perfect, and I haven’t really talked about this publicly, but you probably have to do the fight again. I don’t know if you give these guys another fight with somebody else, or what happens, but you definitely have to do this fight again.”

Conor McGregor

And no discussion with White is total without going over a specific Conor McGregor, who, yet once again, ignored the sport last month.

“Conor McGregor is retired,” the UFC president keeps, previously rapidly including, “You never know.”

White understands that a swansong is constantly possible, when it comes to the previous two-division UFC World Champion, however has larger concerns on his mind.

“Listen, it makes a lot of sense for him to come back at the right time,” discussesWhite

.

“I don’t know when the right time is yet. I’m trying to get to January 1. That’s my goal this year, is to get to January 1 without anything blowing up anymore this year in 2020. I can’t wait for 2020 to be gone. This will go down as the worst year in history, ever.”