UFC Legend Jon Jones Takes Spray Cans Away From White Protester

When UFC star Jon Jones noticed what gave the impression to be a younger white man along with his face coated holding a twig paint can throughout the George Floyd protests in New Mexico on Sunday, the fighter promptly relieved him of his capability to do any injury.

Jon Jones: Is any of this ‘even about George Floyd anymore?’

Jones posted a video of himself in Albuquerque confronting two individuals who had been proven holding spray cans. He demanded one them, who seemed like a younger white man or teen, to present him his can. After that occurred he walked over to a different one that instantly gave up their can to Jones.

“Is this s*** even about George Floyd anymore,” Jones requested within the video. “Why the f*** are you punk a** teenagers destroying our cities!??”

Jones continued, “As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way. We are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your s***. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.”

Riots Unfolding Nationwide

Jones actions Sunday night time passed off as many cities throughout America turned violent the place vandalism and looting was rampant.

The demise of George Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis police final week sparked widespread protests throughout the U.S. all through the week.

Video confirmed Floyd was in custody when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put his his knee on the Floyd’s neck. As Floyd begged for assist, he finally died.

Authorities stated Friday that Chauvin has been charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter.