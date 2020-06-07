UFC fighter Conor McGregor announces retirement

McGregor, whose combating sobriquet was ‘The Notorious One’, is a two division UFC World Champion and two division Cage Warriors World Champion.

In his final bout in January, McGregor brushed apart Donald Cerrone, aka ‘The Cowboy’, in underneath 40 seconds at UFC 246.

In solely his second bout since 2016 – a spot stuffed by outside-the-cage troubles – the Irishman returned to the Octagon with a bang.

He busted the nostril of Cerrone within the combat’s first skirmish earlier than ending him in a first-round TKO.

McGregor had not gained since November 2016 when he stopped Eddie Alvarez, the light-weight, to change into the primary fighter in UFC historical past to carry two championship belts on the identical time.

McGregor then fought his solely boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 earlier than shedding a one-sided UFC bout to light-weight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

The 31-year-old retires with a 22-Four file.