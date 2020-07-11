UFC champion Alex Volkanovski invites Daily Mail Australia into his home

He’s a world-class wrestler with a deadly kick and the right hand punch so brutal it’s scary to see and hear up close.

But Alex Volkanovski includes a weakness.

As the particular Australian-born UFC champion breaks through the entrance shirtless plus smelling regarding sweat, getting just done a four-hour morning work out, his little ones Ariana, 4, and Ariel, two, hurry up to flaunt their fresh toys.

Volkanovski offers fought plus beaten the particular toughest guys in the world, nevertheless two girls are his kryptonite.

‘They’ve obtained him twisted around their particular little hand,’ Emma Volkanovski states of the woman highschool partner, a man this wounderful woman has known considering that he wooed her upon MSN messenger when they had been 16.

‘At home he’s simply your typical dad, simply wants to invest as much moment as possible with all the kids.

‘When we all meet new people I believe they are astonished to see he is just an typical guy plus he’s really, very included in the kids.’

Tomorrow, Volkanovski will guard his UFC Featherweight subject in an unique arena over a private tropical isle off Abu Dhabi, accepting Hawaiian celeb Max Holloway – exactly the same man he or she took the particular belt coming from in persuading fashion a year ago.

But the skyscrapers, private destinations and souple of the United Arab Emirates are far coming from normal existence for this globe champion.

His daddy was born inside Macedonia plus his mommy immigrated to Australia from Greece, while he or she left institution to be a concreter and at a single point considered a career inside rugby little league – nevertheless that was prior to he identified fighting.

UFC Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski (left) has had and defeated on some of the highest fighters on the planet, but his wife Emma (right) states his a couple of little girls Ariana (left), 4, and Ariel (right), a couple of, are his kryptonite

The 31-year-old granted Daily Mail Australia to participate him inside his home and during his day to train, during which he or she showed a new softer part to the intense fighter a lot of people see upon TV

After winning the particular UFC subject last year Volkanovski bought a brand new $1.a couple of million home, a reward with regard to himself plus his family members after many years of sacrifices

Volkanovski is getting ready to defend his UFC Featherweight title in opposition to Max Holloway, the man he or she won this from (pictured), on Sunday at Fight Island

Yas Island, a personal island inside Abu Dhabi bought from the UFC to be able to host battles during the COVID-19 pandemic, could be the venue with regard to Volkanovski’s subject defence

Incredibly, you who is between Australia’s best current sports athletes – upon par along with tennis celeb Ash Barty in terms of latest international prominence – life and teaches in Windang, home to be able to about a few,000 folks on the NSW south coastline.

Volkanovski normally works on for his fights by simply spending 3 weeks with a renowned health club in New Zealand, nevertheless the coronavirus traveling ban indicates this time they have hired a couple of cabins inside his home town and flown in a staff of Australia’s top competitors.

He has all of them over on a regular basis for BBQs and has actually asked these to babysit his daughters.

But the planet champion’s subject defence would not have took place without aid from buddies in powerful positions, namely uniform Mark Bouris.

The Wizard Home Loans originator and sponsor of The Apprentice Australia is a huge supporter regarding Volkanovski and set in some telephone calls to ensure the champion would be able to educate without being impacted by strict COVID-19 restrictions.

On the particular Monday through which he invites Daily Mail Australia to participate him inside camp, he or she rolls into the gym concerning 7.30am with close up mate plus training companion Brentin Mumford. About half-an-hour later a group of five some other fighters join in.

It literally will take just a few seconds regarding watching Volkanovski warm up to grasp why they have reached the particular heights from the sport.

While all those in his training camping laugh plus joke close to, he constantly retains a new steely emphasis.

Volkanovski’s morning hours begins along with physiotherapy, prior to strength plus condition teaching – his first of 3 sessions of which day

The Australian typically completes his training campements in the guide up to a battle in New Zealand, nevertheless because of COVID-19 has had to get ready in his hometown regarding Windang, within the NSW southern coast

It is easy to determine why Volkanovski has arrived at the height he has, leaving behind no rock un-turned inside his bet to become champion – plus stay there

He is important out each and every repetition guaranteeing not to be unfaithful himself, nearly as if it may be the difference in between winning plus losing

Volkanovski has referred to as in a group of many other fighters to utilize him in the course of his teaching camp. Some of them he or she met years back at campements in Thailand, others had been recommended to be able to him by simply top instructors – each one is appreciative from the opportunity to educate with a UFC champion

Chris Jeffrey (back), the fighter’s strength plus conditioning trainer at BaiMed sports inside Wollongong, continues to be super thankful for Volkanovski’s commitment which has not necessarily deteriorated even with winning the particular title

‘He’s simply elite,’ Chris Jeffrey, his fitness trainer at BaiMed sports, states.

When UFC chief executive Dana White first mentioned buying an tropical isle so the sports activity could keep internet hosting fights regardless of the pandemic, numerous laughed – but it wasn’t a joke.

The early chat in the gym that morning is about what the temperature will be in the arena come fight time. It isn’t uncommon for the mercury to regularly soar above 40C in Abu Dhabi in July.

‘Will there be air conditioning? We just don’t know yet, but we’re asking the question all the time. It can make a big difference,’ Volkanovski says.

Although now the champion, Volkanovski has the look of an underdog in his eyes and feels he is yet to receive the respect past champions Conor McGregor, Jose Aldo and Holloway instantly received after they won the same title.

‘Have I got a chip on my shoulder? Yeah,’ Volkanovski says.

‘You’re always going to get doubters and haters, but you can’t dwell on that and it gives me motivation.

‘A lot of people are like: “What’s it like now that you’ve got to defend the belt now, you’re not chasing something?”

‘I’m chasing something, I’m chasing that win no matter what. I’ve got something to prove, I’ve got a family to feed, it’s much bigger than just me. I’m fighting for Windang, I’m fighting for my family and I’m fighting for Australia.’

When Conor McGregor won the same belt Volkanovski now owns, he bought himself a $300,000 Rolls-Royce.

The Australian drives a Mazda CX:5 with two child seats strapped into the back.

The earlier chat during a workout session that morning hours is about the particular temperature is going to be in the market come battle time. It isn’t rare for the on a regular basis to soar over 40C inside Abu Dhabi in July

Outside the gym after their strength and conditioning session, Volkanovski enjoys a rare light moment with his squad before moving on to the Freestyle Fight Gym in Windang

While some of his bigger name competitors such as Conor McGregor own $300,000 Rolls Royces, Volkanovski (pictured) drives a Mazda CX-5 with two childseats in the back

Volkanovski previously weighed 97 kilograms and was a front rower in rugby league (left) but today weighs in at around 66 kilograms for his fights – something that shocks many of his opponents

The world champion’s title defence wouldn’t have happened without help from friends in high places, namely millionaire Mark Bouris (pictured with Volkanovski) who put in calls to police commissioners and government officials to ensure the Australian didn’t have his plans disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions

Volkanovski admits he has a chip on his shoulder after the first fight with Max Holloway, after many people rated the fight as a close contest despite the Australian believing he won easily

Volkanovski’s coach Joe Lopez watches over his charge who he has guided from the first day when he arrived at his gym for an open day

‘You’re always going to get doubters and haters, but you can’t dwell on that and it gives me motivation,’ Volkanovski says

Volkanosvki takes a short break during his intense wrestling session. He will return to the same gym in the afternoon for two hours of intense sparring

At the Freestyle Fighting Gym – just a few hundred metres from his home – he is greeted by his longtime coach Joe Lopez, who sets a timer on the wall for five minutes – the length of a UFC round – before Volkanovski gets to work wrestling with different training partners.

Lopez says Volkanovski impressed as soon as he walked into the gym around 10 years ago.

‘We actually had a seminar here at the gym and then after the seminar we had open sparring, and Alex was pretty big in those days, he was a heavyweight – he was 90-plus kilograms,’ the 57-year-old says.

‘I had another heavyweight, he’d had about four or five fights, and he was supposed to become the best thing around.

‘Alex was going to go next, because he was a novice, he’d never fought before, nevertheless another one of the trainers didn’t realise and just threw him straight in.

‘I remember I was up the back of the gym and I ran down, but before I could get in the ring to get him out Alex had taken this guy down and submitted him, and then throughout the round he submitted him a couple more times.’

From the gym the champ heads back home to his wife and two daughters.

After leaving school Volkanovski took up work as a concreter and played rugby league on the weekends, before turning to fighting

Volkanovski and his wife Emma met at Illawarra High School when they were just 16. ‘We’re literally high school sweethearts,’ she told Daily Mail Australia

Emma smiles proudly whenever she talks about her husband, whether it’s telling the story of how Volkanovski began chatting her up on MSN messenger or or how they risked everything for a chance at winning a golden UFC world title – and succeeded

Emma said that with the COVID-19 restrictions meaning her husband’s current training camp is taking place at home, she has regularly tried to give him some alone time away from his two little girls: ‘But he insists he doesn’t want that,’ she states

The then UFC-hopeful looks on proudly as he holds his young daughter Ariana in his arms shortly after her birth in 2016

As his two little girls fight for dad’s attention, it’s easy to forget that in the particular next room sits a gold world title belt worth more than $300,000.

Emma smiles proudly whenever she talks about her husband, whether it’s the story of how the pair met at Lake Illawarra High School, or how they risked everything for a chance at winning a golden UFC world title.

‘I knew he would do it, but to be there and see it actually happen, it was just a build-up of all the hard work over the years,’ she says.

‘Its been different (having him in Windang this training camp), I see the fatigue this time and so I try and give him a little bit more time without the kids, but he insists he doesn’t want that.

‘I guess he’s just a good dad.’

Asked how he feels about more Australians knowing Irish superstar McGregor than they do of him, Volkanovski isn’t too fussed.

He acknowledges he’s not in a position to fly himself around the world in private jets, but says McGregor has not always been either.

‘Let’s be real, Conor’s making some good coin. He’s got money to throw around, he’s got money to show off,’ the 31-year-old says.

The man who is among Australia’s greatest current athletes lives and trains in the sleepy town of Windang, home to roughly 3,000 people on the New South Wales south coast

It is a long way from Windang to the sandy shores of the UFC’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi where the Australian champ will take on Max Holloway on Sunday

While he looks at the riches others in the sport enjoy, Volkanovski is proud of the position he has achieved – but is determined to keep on winning

Shirtless and dripping in sweat from his four-hour morning training session, Volkanovski is just moments away from walking inside his home and being greeted by his two little girls who are desperate to show him their newest toys

Before taking his own pre-prepared lunch from the fridge, Volkanovski cuts up fruit onto two plates for Ariana and Ariel

It’s a appearance that would strike fear into the minds of professional fighters, but when you’ve got a UFC champion wrapped around your finger like his eldest daughter Ariana does, there’s nothing to fear

‘At home I’m just daddy getting bossed around by my two little girls, you know, they don’t care about a golden belt,’ he says

‘Obviously things are going pretty good for myself at the moment but I’m not in a position where I can fly myself in private jets, I’m nowhere near that. That’s not to say I can’t reach those goals… but really, I’m not that type of guy.

‘At home I’m still just daddy getting bossed around by my two little girls, you know, they don’t care about a golden belt,’ he says.

‘But obviously I’m a UFC world champion, so it’s things like going to the shopping centre isn’t always as easy now, because you get people wanting photos plus I’m a friendly bloke so it can take a bit longer.’

Everyone from sporting brands to computer gaming giant Call of Duty want a piece of the champion, and he spent a hungover day opposite Joe Rogan recording the world’s top-ranked podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

But by far the most important change has been to his address.

Just two months after becoming a UFC world champion, Volkanovski bought a $1.2 million home that backs onto Windang Beach.

Volkanovski holds on tight to the UFC Featherweight championship belt – worth $300,000 – which takes pride of place in his home

‘I need to keep winning and I refuse to lose, because I’ve got kids back home that need me to win,’ Volkanovski told Daily Mail Australia

Volkanovski and wife Emma smile proudly just minutes after the 31-year-old achieved the dream they worked towards for so long. While Emma won’t be going to Abu Dhabi to watch her man on July 12, she is confident that once again her man will see his arm raised

‘I remember when I was buying it, because I’m the kind of person that never spends money on themselves just to look good or anything like that, but it was really good to know I deserve this house and we deserve this house,’ he says.

‘I think my family deserves to live near a beach, we put a lot of our life on hold and now it’s time I can give back to my family, and I do that with the beautiful place we now call home.

‘There’s been a lot of sacrifices and I’m now in a position where I can provide for them.

‘But I need to keep winning and I refuse to lose, because I’ve got kids back home that need me to win.’

While he could be always on the front foot when he’s battling, Volkanovski’s guard comes down when he or she is at home.

UFC 251 starts at 12pm Sunday, July 12 – you can watch upon the particular UFC Fight Pass or even order by means of Foxtel MainEvent