UFC boss Dana White rips ‘media people trying to sabotage the events’ in response to NY Times report

“We were trying to identify options to the troubles as well as [asking] exactly how do you bring sporting activities back securely as well as health and wellness is a problem for us,” White informed host SeanHannity “Every solitary weekend break when we were leading up to these occasions, we had a lot of, you recognize, New York Times therefore lots of various other media people trying to sabotage the occasions to ensure that it could not take place.

“I mean, this guy just got in The New York Times, interviewed the president of ESPN, Jimmy Pitaro, for 45 minutes, wasted 45 minutes of his time and never used one of his quotes,” White included. “You know why?Because they were positive.”

UFC 249 USHERS IN FAN-FREE, MASK-FILLED AGE OF SPORTS

White profanely resolved the Times post by press reporter Kevin Draper complying with Wednesday evening’s occasion, which was held at a vacant sector in Jacksonville, Fla., at one factor referring to Draper as “this d—head from The New York Times.”

The UFC is the initially significant sporting activities company to placed on occasions complying with a time out of virtually 2 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hannity asked White when he believed followers would certainly be permitted to return to showing off occasions.

“It’s crazy. It’s, it’s tough to know. You know, you get different information from from different people and different sources,” White claimed. “You know, we’re going to end up living in a world where … you’re going to have to sign a waiver to go to a sporting event and, you know, and say, ‘Hey, I know that, you know, the COVID-19 virus is out there and, you know, I’m going to take the risk and go to the sporting event.”

GO HERE FOR EVEN MORE SPORTING ACTIVITIES COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

White claimed screening was vital enabling followers to participate in occasions.

“I don’t know how long that’s going to be,” White claimed. “It’s you know, it’s going to depend on testing, if the level of testing keeps keeps going up.”