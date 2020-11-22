Winning a championship is the best thing, however, if a world champion is able to defend their title, it reflects their true spirit and unparalleled winning streak. Deiveson Figueiredo has been able to score the very first defense title for flyweight in less than two minutes. He submitted a guillotine choke to Alex Perez during the main program of UFC 255 right from the facility of UFC Apex in the stadium of Las Vegas.

UFC 255 Fight Details

Since the starting bell was rung, Perez was aggressive and tried to put pressure on the defending champion of UFC 255 with strong strikes and rapid speed. Figueiredo responded with each shot for an equally powerful shot against his opponent and the two of them were entangled in a cling inside the cage of the stadium in the finals of UFC 255. While the two finals opponents were jockeyed back in their position after the clinch, Figueiredo made a quick move by spinning in to lock his leg with Perez’s leg. Then he smartly kicked the scramble which ultimately resulted in a fight to the finish line and the result is known to one and all.

Perez tried to shirk off the leg lock but stuck his head for the final guillotine choke. During the finals of UFC 255, Figueiredo choked by squeezing Perez’s free head. Finally, Perez had to tap out from the choke exactly at the mark of 1:57 in the very first round.