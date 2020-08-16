UFC 252 — Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3: Fight card, results, odds, PPV price, start time, complete guide

Watch Now:

UFC 252 Preview: Miocic vs. Cormier III

One of the most unforgettable competitions in current memory ends on Saturday night inLas Vegas Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will fulfill in the primary occasion of UFC 252 from the UFC Apex center with the heavyweight title on the line. The set have actually traded knockouts in the very first 2 conferences with Miocic acquiring the edge in the last bout. Now, they aim to settle the rating for great.

Miocic has actually run the proverbial onslaught at heavyweight in his profession. The champ has 15 knockouts in 19 profession wins, consisting of a stretch of Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou over 4 years that saw him protect the title. The loss by first-round TKO to Cormier in 2018 was simply he second of his profession.

Cormier, on the other hand, is amongst the most achieved in the sport’s history. His just 2 expert losses have actually concerned Miocic and Jon Jones (a 2nd loss to Jones was later on reversed to a no contest). He won the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix in 2012 and owns wins over Josh Barnett, Frank Mir, Roy Nelson, Dan Henderson, Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, Anderson Silva and more. A win (despite the fact that he thinks he’s currently there) strengthens Cormier as one of the very best ever in Mixed Martial Arts history.

