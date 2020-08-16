UFC 252 results — Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights, start time

The night has actually lastly come for among the UFC’s biggest heavyweight competitions to end as heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will clash for a 3rd time in themain event of UFC 252 The set have actually divided their 2 previous conferences, with Cormier winning the title with a first-round knockout at UFC 226 just to have Miocic score a fourth-round knockout to gain back the title at UFC 241.

The heavyweight champion will be on the line once again, however likewise, the winner will have some claim to the title of “greatest heavyweight in MMA history.” The previous 2 conferences have actually seen huge knockouts, momentum swings and debate– mainly surrounding eye pokes by Cormier that left Miocic requiring surgical treatment. Adding additional weight to the fight, Cormier has actually stated that he will retire after the bout, win or lose.

The competition will pertain to an end tonight at the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas, with the pay-per-view primary card beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports will be with you all night bringing you results and analysis from UFC 252 in Las Vegas.

UFC 252 card and results