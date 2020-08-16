UFC 252 results: Sean O’Malley stopped by Marlon Vera in first round after suffering bizarre leg injury

Marlon Vera got probably the greatest win of his profession at UFC 252 with a first round blockage over Sean O’Malley after the extremely promoted bantamweight suffered a leg injury early in the battle.

While it was a back-and-forth striking fight throughout, O’Malley ultimately began hopping visibly and Vera took on his challenger’s injury after the battle struck the flooring. The previous Ultimate Fighter: Latin America competitor blasted O’Malley with some extreme ground and pound prior to making the blockage with completion coming at 4:40 in the first round.

“Say something now,” Vera stated after he was apparently passed over heading into Saturday night. “A lot of people have a comment, have an opinion, it doesn’t matter. The sky’s the limit. I’m a motivated man. The dog I have inside is bigger than all these guys.”

As client as ever on the feet, O’Malley was systematic with his attacks as the battle got underway as he started trying Vera with a series of stiff kicks to theleg In return, Vera aimed to close the range while trying to trap O’Malley versus the cage.

Midway through the opening round, O’Malley started preferring his right leg after it appeared that he either rolled his ankle or suffered some sort of injury to his foot. Whatever took place, O’Malley was hindered as he started stepping gingerly on his right leg and Vera squandered no time at all getting on the chance to end up the battle.

After another exchange on the feet, O’Malley …