UFC 252 Results: Miocic vs. Cormier 3

Mixed Martial Arts Fighting has UFC 252 results for the Miocic vs. Cormier 3 battle card, live blog sites for all the primary card battles, and live UFC 252 Twitter updates.

In the centerpiece, UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will clash for the 3rd time.

At UFC 241 last August, Miocic knocked out Cormier in the 4th round to win the heavyweight title back. At UFC 226, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the preliminary to end up being a two-division champ.

Check out UFC 252 results listed below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Prelims (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez

Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza

Prelims (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley