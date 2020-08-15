UFC 252 predictions — Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Fight card, odds, expert picks, prelims, date

Title battles do not get much larger than this. Two of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history are set to square off for the 3rd time in the centerpiece of UFC 252 when Stipe Miocic deals withDaniel Cormier Each fighter has actually scored a knockout in the previous 2 conferences with Miocic getting the upper hand in the last bout. Now, the 2 will seek to settle the rating in the animosity match.

Miocic set the record for a lot of successive heavyweight title defenses at 3 prior to Cormier scored the stunning first-round knockout in 2018. Cormier, a previous light heavyweight and heavyweight champ in his own right, has actually specified he will retire win or lose on Saturday after an embellished Mixed Martial Arts profession.

But there’s lots of depth to be discovered beyond the centerpiece of the night. There’s a set of veterans wanting to include another win to the resume when Jim Miller and Vinc Pichel connect in the initial centerpiece. In Miller’s case, a win relocations him closer to topping Donald Cerrone’s mark for a lot of triumphes in UFC history. Plus, a couple of increasing stars get their opportunity to shine as Sean O’Malley handles Marlon Vera in the co-main occasion and Jair Rozenstruik deals with previous champ Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight contest.

