UFC 251: Kamaru Usman discusses his next opponent after beating Jorge Masvidal | MMA News

Kamaru Usman insists there’s ‘no shortage of contenders’ as that he looks ahead after successfully defending his Welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night.

The Nigerian-American retained his belt in a unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi, the judges scoring the fight 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 in his favour.

It means Usman remains unbeaten in his UFC career up to now, as well as putting him level with Khabib Nurmagomedov with 12 consecutive wins.

A ending up in Gilbert Burns could be on the cards after the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from his fight with Usman six days prior to the event having tested positive for coronavirus.

















“First and foremost, I need to get home to my daughter,” said Usman. “That is the most important thing. I need to lay on my settee, eat some Thai food and watch some Netflix with her, and watch a few gymnastics training and a few jiu-jitsu techniques.

“And then we shall start contemplating fighting some body again. After all, that is the something in this division. There are no shortage of contenders.

“Leon Edwards is there. After all, the guy has been tearing it up. Gilbert (Burns) had an amazing year. He will there be. Colby (Covington) thinks he’s there. So there are no shortage of challenges.

“There is always going to be a challenger and they (UFC) are always going to throw somebody in there with me.”

Usman admitted after the fight that it has been a mentally draining week get yourself ready for his title defence, which headlined the first-ever event at ‘Fight Island’.

“I felt good, just kind of dealing with all the circumstances that I had to deal with this whole week,” said Usman. “I think within the last three days, I slept maybe 10 hours – if that. And then, of course, working with the heat.

“And then, of course, getting the weight cut and things such as that. It was an extremely, very challenging week for me personally mentally.

“I can’t even let you know guys what the last 24 hours were like mentally. And then, of course, with a guy, with a dog like Jorge Masvidal – it absolutely was very challenging.

“But these are what champions are made of. You have to rise to the occasion and take care of business. And that is what I did tonight (Saturday).”



















For Masvidal, it ended a three-fight win streak and marked his first loss since November 2017, which have been his final fight before a 16-month layoff from the sport.

The 35-year-old has now set his sights on a rematch with Usman, next time with a proper training camp unlike the week he had to ready on this occasion.

“I hate coming up short,” that he said. “I make no excuses, that he (Kamaru Usman) was the higher man tonight (Saturday).

“There were some areas where Used to do not give me enough credit and there were some areas where I felt, with an improved training camp, I could absolutely surpass him.

“I think I showed plenty of my wrestling on six, eight (weeks) notice (after a late call-up to restore Gilbert Burns), that I will be not too easy to defeat or to hold down on a lawn. I made a lot of mistakes.

“He won fair and square. I will do whatever it takes to get back in front of that man and compete again and get my hand raised (for victory).”