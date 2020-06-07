UFC 250 LIVE: Fight card, start time and prediction ahead of Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Felicia Spencer assumes on Amanda Nunes tonight at the rescheduled UFC 250 in Las Vegas as she bids to upset the odds contrary to the woman widely considered the best in the sport’s history.

The fight was originally set for April in Nunes’s home country of Brazil, but was rearranged if the coronavirus pandemic hit and instead occurs at Vegas’s UFC APEX facility.

The 29-year-old Spencer, from Canada, faces a tough challenge against the reigning bantamweight and featherweight world champion and pound-for-pound No1, Nunes, towards the top of a packed bill. Follow most of the latest live:





Hello! Welcome along to our live coverage of UFC 250, as Felicia Spencer assumes on Amanda Nunes at the APEX in Las Vegas. Here’s our preview of the night’s headline bout: We’ll be getting underway with our live coverage at 3am BST, when the main card starts.

What time does it start in great britain?

Due to the time difference between Las Vegas and the UK, UFC 250 will get underway in the first hours of Sunday 7 June for UK fans.

The preliminary card begins at 1am BST, with the primary card following at 3am BST.

Expect the primary event between Brazil’s Nunes and Canadian Spencer to start around 4.30am BST.

How may i watch it?

The card will undoubtedly be shown survive BT Sport 1 in the united kingdom. Viewers will require a BT Sport subscription, though the event itself just isn’t pay-per-view.

The whole card is likewise available for subscribers to stream via the BT Sport website and app.

US fans can listen in via ESPN+.

What’s the full card?

Main card:

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Felicia Spencer (women’s featherweight title)

Cody Garbrandt vs Raphael Assuncao (bantamweight)

Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight)

Neil Magny vs Tony Martin (welterweight)

Sean O’Malley vs Eddie Wineland (bantamweight)

Prelims:

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper (featherweight)

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher (featherweight)

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo (middleweight)

Prediction

Spencer (8-1) has been billed as a huge underdog going into the primary event, and while that’s somewhat understandable as the Canadian prepares to step to the Octagon contrary to the consensus greatest women’s fighter of all time in Nunes (19-4), the challenger should not be written off.

While Brazilian Nunes brings power and speed, Spencer offers resilience and endurance. Nunes has finished two of her last three fights in the first round, but Spencer certainly is able to avoid the early knockout – something she showed against Cris Cyborg, whom Nunes knocked out in 51 seconds.

The Canadian’s best chance of winning entails surviving early pressure from Nunes, frustrating the champion and staying active as the rounds progress. That said, the safe bet is that Nunes walks away with the featherweight title still firmly in her clutches.