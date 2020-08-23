UEFA president Ceferin backs continuation of one-legged Champions League knock-out rounds

The existing two-game format is contractually locked till 2024-25, however talks will start later on this year over whether to change the competition

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has actually specified his belief that the existing one-legged knock-out format of the Champions League’s quarterfinals and semi-finals must be thought about as a full-time component in the competitors as it is, in his viewpoint, “more interesting”.

The one-off format, created in order to end up the season in a prompt way following the coronavirus-enforced suspension of sport around the globe, has actually produced a number of upsets currently, most especially Manchester City and Atletico Madrid being disposed out by Lyon and RB Leipzig respectively.

Eight groups headed for Lisbon in August to play out the staying components on neutral ground in order to prevent squabbles over house and away benefits, and Ceferin thinks having just one video game to make it through produce more interesting matches.

“We were forced to do it but in the end we see that we found out something new. So we will think about it in the future for sure,” Ceferin informed Reuters in an interview. “[There has been] not a lot techniques. If it is one match, if one group ratings then the other needs to score as quickly as possible. If it is two-legged system then there is still time to …