UEFA postpones key meeting on future of competitions until June 17 | Football News





UEFA’s Executive Committee meeting has been postponed until June 17

UEFA has postponed its key Executive Committee meeting until June 17, because it seems to determine how this season’s Champions League and Europa League campaigns will probably be determined.

The unique meeting was on account of happen on May 27, two days after the Premier League and different European leagues had been given until by UEFA to offer plans to restart their season.

That, in flip, would have allowed UEFA extra scope to set out a plan for the resumption of their two key cup competitions.

The final matches performed within the Champions League – together with the a lot scrutinised Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match at Anfield – had been on March 11, with the newest spherical of Europa League video games happening a day later.

UEFA additionally referenced the continuing uncertainty over whether or not all 12 of the unique cities on account of host matches at EURO 2020 will accomplish that when it takes place subsequent yr, with the match having been postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

“UEFA today announced that the next meeting of its Executive Committee, originally scheduled for 27 May, has been postponed to 17 June 2020, due to the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year,” it stated in a press release.