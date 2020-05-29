Uefa considers August and September tournament to complete Women’s Champions League

Uefa is contemplating an August and September tournament to end this yr’s Women’s Champions League, Telegraph Sport understands.

No matches have been performed within the competitors since October 31, 2019 as a result of the quarter-final matches – which had been due to be performed on Wednesday March 25 – had been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

While ladies’s leagues have been terminated world wide – together with England’s Women’s Super League, France’s Division 1 Feminine and Spain’s Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino – there was little information on the Women’s Champions League. Lyon, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, PSG, Glasgow City and Wolfsburg are the eight remaining groups.

Telegraph Sport understands that Uefa’s working group – containing representatives from leagues and golf equipment – is analyzing a variety of choices for finishing the Women’s Champions League, considered one of which includes a tournament between the eight remaining golf equipment. Although European soccer’s governing physique has not but reached a choice, it’s seemingly they are going to be nearer to an end result when its govt committee meets on June 17.

The new 2020-21 WSL season is provisionally scheduled to start in September, however the Football Association is aware of that that is topic to change. Telegraph Sport understands that the governing physique started earlier this week to evaluation the scope of and potential for delays to any September begin.

They plan to seek the advice of with golf equipment, then the FA board, subsequent week to finalise a begin date for the 2020-21 season, however it’s going to depend upon Uefa’s resolution concerning the Women’s Champions League and the FA are understood to have requested a timeline from Uefa concerning when they’re seemingly to attain a choice. An replace on the Women’s FA Cup – which has not been suspended – will accompany the FA’s announcement on the brand new season.

The unique WSL return date – September 27- was set earlier than the postponement of the Olympics, however different eventualities had been repeatedly mooted when the potential for finishing the 2019-20 league season in full remained dwell. The WSL and Championship had been cancelled on Monday.

A Uefa spokesperson mentioned: “A working group has been set up with the participation of representatives from the leagues and clubs to examine calendar solutions and format options that would allow for the completion of the current season.”