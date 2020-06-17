Uefa Champions League return date announced with new ‘final eight’ mini tournament

The 2019/20 Champions League will conclude with a ‘final-eight’ mini-tournament in Lisbon in August, Uefa has confirmed.
The European governing body also confirmed that the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be reduced to one leg from the standard two-leg format, with the games commencing on 12 August and the final taking place on 23 August.
All games will take place split across two stadiums, with Benfica’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa and Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade selected to stage the remaining matches. Both Porto’s Estadio do Dragao and Guimaraes’ Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques have been earmarked for the remaining round-of-16 ties that still need to be completed if required.
More follows…
