UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams – Armenian News

The UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday approved the format of the selection for the 2022 world Cup in Qatar for European teams, Archysport.com reports, citing the press service of the corporation on Twitter.

It is reported that the qualifying tournament of the 55 European teams will soon be divided into 10 groups: five groups of six teams and five groups of five teams. The winner of each group will directly proceed to the ultimate stage of the entire world Cup. 10 teams that will occupy the second places in groups, will play in the playoffs with two teams, the past selection of the League of Nations, will compete three more trips to the world Cup in 2022. Now this scheme must be approved by FIFA.

The world championship will be held from 21 November to 18 December 2022.