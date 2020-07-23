Udinese 2 – 1 Juventus

Juventus should wait to declare a ninth succeeding Serie A title after they plunged to a shock 2-1 defeat at Udinese with Seko Fofana scoring an interruption- time winner.

Needing a triumph to finish up the title, Juventus produced another oddly suppressed efficiency however proceeded with a long- variety shot by protector Matthijs de Ligt 3 minutes prior to half- time.

However, Ilija Nestorovski’s diving header and Fofana’s excellent specific effort shocked Juventus on a suppressing night.

Juventus, who have actually won just one of their last 5 video games and have actually dropped 18 points from winning positions this season, remain on 80 points followed by Atalanta with 74 and Inter Milan on 73 with 3 video games each to play. The win took Udinese as much as 15 th put on 39 points, 7 points clear of the transfer zone.

Image:

Matthijs de Ligt commemorates after scoring for Juventus



Juventus had a fortunate escape early in the video game when Danilo headed Ken Sema’s cross versus the post while Udinese’s Bram Nuytinck was likewise spared shame when his back pass practically dripped into the web however goalkeeper Juan Musso pressed it broad in the nick of time.

Musso likewise succeeded to turn away a Paulo Dybala shot and Cristiano Ronaldo was close from long variety prior to Juve broke the deadlock 3 minutes prior to half time.

Image:

Seko Fofana scored a late objective to win the video game for transfer- threatened Udinese



A Udinese clearance landed at the feet of De Ligt and the Dutchman took one touch and drove a low shot into the web from 25 metres.

However, Udinese discovered a should have equaliser 7 minutes after the reboot. Sema swung a changeover to the far post where Nestorovski satisfied it with a diving header which flew into the web.

Udinese then safeguarded doggedly prior to nabbing the winner on the break throughFofana The Ivorian gathered a loose ball on the midway line, charged forward, nutmegged De Ligt and slotted his shot under goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to provide his side an essential and unforgettable win.