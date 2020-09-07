UCSUOKU Android Tablet 10 Inch, Android 9.0 Go Unlocked Tablet PC with SIM Card Slots, 4G Phone Support, Deca-Core, 2.8GHz, 64GB, 5MP+13MP Dual Camera, WiFi, GPS (Blue)



Enjoy Splendid Display at Anytime

With its 178 degree IPS HD display, the UCSUOKU T30 renders your digital media in vivid, lifelike detail. You’ll always enjoy crisp, vibrant images whether you’re watching movies, playing games with your kid or catching up on the latest news on the 10 inch display with 1920×1200 resolution.

Power for What You Do

Your UCSUOKU T30 features a 6GB RAM and a 64 bit quad-core processor, offering smooth performance of playing videos, surfing the Internet, running light games, etc. The 8000mAh battery keeps you powered up for up to 7 hours of mixed usage. (Battery life will vary based on device settings, usage, and others.Certain apps may reduce battery life. Tablet case is not included.)

Store More of Your Moments

With 64GB on board storage, you can store tons of photos, eBooks, songs, and movies, etc. Plus, the T30 tablet supports expandable memory by microSD card up to 128GB. Huge room for everything, from your go-to shows to your favorite memories.

Be Creative with the 13MP Rear Camera

The T30 tablet features a 13MP rear camera which rivals most of the 10 inch tablets. Take stunning post-worthy pics or videos whenever you feel inspired, or record memorable moments for birthday party, family get together, etc. The 5-megapixel front camera enables video calling with friends, families who live apart.

Voice Control with Google Assistant

Quickly get answers, take calls, play a song, check the temperature, control smart devices and more – with the Google Assistant built in. It’s like having your own personal Google that’s always got your back.(Tablet stand is not included.)

Immersive Reading on the Big Display

Enjoy immersive reading with a widescreen 10.1 inch that delivers true-to-life color. Choose from millions of eBooks and magazine titles which could be downloaded via Google Play. Read comfortably at night with Eye Health, which automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight for a more comfortable nighttime reading experience.

☛ UCSUOKU 4g phablet T30 is a perfect for your daily use. Equipped with a 10.1-inch 10-dot touch screen, 13.0MP rear-facing + dual-camera front To capture memorable moments and high-quality images in daily life.Brings your photos and videos to life.

☛ 10.1inch 1920×1200 HD Capacitive Screen. Fast Deca-core CPU and strong MTK6797 GPU enable this tablet to run gaming, movie and big applications smoothly.Dual band 2.4 ghz / 5.0 ghz WiFi Supported, it’s high-speed surfing.

☛ Android 9.0 OPERATING SYSTEM ensures you the most wonderful user experience. Powered by MT6762 processor core decodes, offers smooth operation and stable multitasking experience.

☛ 4G LTE features support Support mobile, China Unicom, telecom card.Network type: FDD-LTE, GSM, TD-SCDMA, TDD-LTE, WCDMA. Support Network: 2g, 3g, 4g, Dual WiFi2.4 ghz / 5.0 ghz. Powerful multiple Network services for you to use.

☛ Battery / Run Time :8100 mah Battery Capacity, up to 6 hours Video Playback Time, Premium grade Battery is WERCS Environment Protection certified.If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us and we will try our best to serve you.