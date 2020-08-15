UConn students begin move-in process amid pandemic | News

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Friday marked the start of move-in days at the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

Students shown up on school and discovered modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course UConn is going to try its best to enforce the health policies, whatever, but they can only do so much,” stated Catherine Bissereth, a junior. “Like students, it’s going to depend on them too to stay up to date with the health requirements.”

Roughly 5,500 students have actually been relocating to structures on the Storrs school. Typically, they would be associated lots of individuals.

That’s what utilized to occur.

Now, they’re staggered at selected times over the next couple of days through Monday.

Orange cones were established in 2 different lanes to direct students showing up to spread out things out to 5 various processing locations throughout the school, all in an effort to have social distancing and to keep everybody safe.

Students were just permitted to enter their dormitory with someone to generate their possessions.

Once moved it, they will require to remain there for fourteen days.

“For the very first couple days, it’s very little interaction up until individuals get unfavorable COVID tests and after that for like possibly the next 2 …