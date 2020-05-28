UConn student who ‘killed two men and kidnapped a woman’ is arrested in Maryland

The University of Connecticut senior who is suspected of killing two men and abducting a younger girl has been arrested in Maryland, after a five-day hunt.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was positioned in Hagerstown, Maryland on Wednesday, Connecticut State Police introduced.

Authorities stated their Eastern District Major Crime Unit was on the scene and no officers have been injured. Manfredonia was taken into custody additionally with out damage.

Local information station WDVM reported that Manfredonia was detained by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals close to the Pilot Travel Center fuel station.

The publication reported that businesses have been looking a wooded space after his arrest.

Authorities expanded the manhunt for Manfredonia throughout 4 states: Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut

Manfredonia allegedly killed Ted DeMers, 62, in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday. Ted’s spouse, Cyndi, stated Manfredonia was in their neighborhood searching for a younger girl who was contemplating getting a straining order towards him

Police stated his second sufferer got here two days later when the physique of Nicholas J. Eisele (pictured) was discovered inside his Derby Connecticut house on Sunday. Police stated Manfredonia kidnapped Eisele’s girlfriend and drove to Paterson, New Jersey, the place she was discovered protected

Police stated they would supply extra details about Manfredonia’s seize on Thursday. In a Twitter publish they tagged the FBI, Maryland State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI of New Haven, Connecticut.

‘There are a plethora of crimes concerned,’ CBI agent Charles Grady instructed Hearst Connecticut Media on Wednesday. ‘The federal nexus is the kidnapping.’

Police had renewed pleas a number of occasions for Manfedonia to show himself in and his household employed an lawyer on his behalf as they begged him to cooperate.

‘His household is relieved that Peter has introduced this to a peaceable conclusion,’ Michael Dolan, an lawyer for Manfredonia’s household stated.

The Governor praised authorities for his or her work.

‘Thank you to regulation enforcement members from the Connecticut State Police and native police departments, in addition to these from every of our neighboring states, for his or her devoted dedication relating to this matter,’ Gov. Ned Lamont stated in a assertion Wednesday. ‘

We are appreciative of their unified method to this disturbing scenario.’

Manfredonia was final noticed at a comfort retailer in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning earlier than taking an Uber to Maryland.

UConn senior, Peter Manfredonia, 23, who in contrast himself to Adam Lanza and is suspected of killing two men, was noticed at a Pennsylvania retailer (surveillance picture above) earlier than taking an Uber to Maryland

Manfredonia was seen Sunday afternoon strolling alongside railroad tracks in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, carrying darkish shorts and carrying what seems to be a duffel bag

A stolen Hyundai Santa Fe (just like the one above) was additionally recovered in the realm of Sheetz. Police have been unable to verify on Tuesday if the Hyundai had been stolen by Manfredonia

He had been on the run since Friday when cops say he killed his first sufferer, Ted DeMers, 62, in Willington, Connecticut.

He then fled to Pennsylvania and was seen on Sunday afternoon strolling close to railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg.

On Wednesday, police revealed that Manfredonia had been noticed at a Sheetz comfort retailer in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Police stated they acquired a tip that Manfredonia was in the realm and reviewed surveillance footage that matched the suspected killer’s description.

A stolen Hyundai Santa Fe was additionally recovered in the realm of Sheetz. Police have been unable to verify on Tuesday if the Hyundai had been stolen by Manfredonia.

According to the assertion, the ‘particular person in the surveillance photos obtained an Uber drive and was pushed to Hagerstown, Maryland’.

Police stated a black duffel bag believed to be carrying stolen weapons was nonetheless in Manfredonia’s possession, including that he was carrying crimson sneakers.

Manfredonia has additionally reportedly in contrast himself to Sandy Hook killer, Lanza, who in 2012 shot and killed 26 folks: 20 youngsters between six and seven years outdated and six grownup workers members.

The South Passaic Daily Voice reported that Manfredonia made the comparability in messages that have been discovered inside a dorm room the place he stayed whereas attending the University of Connecticut.

‘We noticed what occurred when Adam snapped,’ one message stated, based on YourContent.com.

‘Now they see what occurs once I snap,’ one other message continued.

Manfredonia (left) has additionally reportedly in contrast himself to Sandy Hook killer, Adam Lanza (proper), who in 2012 shot and killed 26 folks: 20 youngsters between six and seven years outdated and six grownup workers members

Authorities haven’t publicly confirmed both of those experiences. A DailyMail.com request for remark to the Connecticut state police was not instantly returned.

Records do present that Manfredonia grew up in Newtown simply a few homes away from Lanza.

On Tuesday, Sandy Hook Promise launched a assertion confirming that Manfredonia participated ‘in an athletic occasion in 2019 and selected Sandy Hook Promise as certainly one of his fundraising recipients’.

‘We hope he surrenders peacefully to the authorities and that nobody else is damage or killed, the assertion learn.

Authorities expanded the manhunt for Manfredonia throughout 4 states: Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Police started their seek for Manfredonia on Friday when he is accused of killing DeMers and critically injuring one other man with a machete.

Peter Manfredonia manhunt timeline Peter Manfredonia has been accused of killing two men and abducting a younger girl. His alleged rampage started on Friday. Below is a timeline of his actions since May 22: May 22, 2020: Authorities have been known as to Mirtl Road in Willington Friday morning and discovered two men affected by extreme wounds. Victim Ted DeMers died from his accidents whereas his neighbor, who has not been recognized, was rushed to a native hospital in vital situation. May 23, 2020: Police recognized the suspect as Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut senior majoring in finance and mechanical engineering. May 24, 2020: Sunday morning Connecticut police reply to the house of a Willington man who stated Manfredonia broke into his house and held him captive earlier than stealing meals, firearms and a truck from the house owner. 5am-6am – May 24, 2020: Surveillance footage reportedly confirmed Manfredonia strolling to his acquaintance’s house in Derby. 6:45am – May 24, 2020: Police uncover the stolen truck on Hawthorne Avenue in Derby. 11am – May 24, 2020: The physique of 23-year-old man is discovered by police. His reason behind dying was not launched. Authorities additionally report that Manfredonia kidnapped the sufferer’s girlfriend and fled the state in her 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta. Sunday morning: Police stated Manfredonia let the girl go unhurt in New Jersey. She was positioned in her Volkswagen Jetta close to Paterson. Authorities haven’t named her. Sunday afternoon: Police stated Manfredonia had been noticed in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania state police launch a picture of Manfredonia strolling close to railroad tracks carrying a giant duffel bag. May 25, 2020: Monday morning: Second sufferer is recognized by police as Nicholas J. Eisele. Monday night: Manfredonia’s household pleads for him to give up to authorities. May 26, 2020: Ted DeMer’s spouse, Cyndi, reveals that Manfredonia was in their neighborhood searching for a younger girl. Cyndi stated the woman’s father was contemplating get a restraining order towards Manfredonia. May 27, 2020 morning: Police launch picture of a man believed to be Manfredonia at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Authorities stated Manfredonia caught an Uber to Hagerstown, Maryland. May 27, 2020 night: Manfredonia is positioned in Hagerstown, Maryland and is taken into custody with out damage. No officers are injured.

On Tuesday, DeMers’ spouse, Cyndi, revealed that her husband went to talk with Manfredonia once they noticed him strolling down the agricultural street in entrance of their Willington house carrying a bike helmet.

Manfredonia stated that his bike had damaged down.

‘He stated to my husband, “I know so-and-so,” who is certainly one of our neighbors, which then opened up the door to trusting this particular person,’ she stated.

After giving Manfredonia a trip again to his bike, Ted was killed with a machete, Cyndi stated in an interview. Ted’s pal suffered extreme wounds.

‘I believe he obtained in the way in which of what he was going to do,’ she stated. ‘He was clearly strolling to her house with a mission, with a machete in his backpack.’

Cyndi stated she talked with the younger woman’s father over the weekend and found the household had been contemplating getting a restraining order towards Manfredonia, who had been to the house in the previous.

Her neighbors have been instructed by police to not return to their house till he was captured, she stated.

Law enforcement had pleaded for Manfredonia to offer himself up.

‘Peter we’ve talked to household, we’ve talked to your pals and roommates all of them have stated the identical factor; that this habits out of odd for you. We know that this is not who you’re,’ Lt John Aiello, Commanding Officer of Eastern District HQ stated on Tuesday.

‘I would like you to know that we’re persevering with our investigation. The one factor lacking proper now it you. We need you to inform your story. Your household has employed an lawyer in your behalf and are there to safeguard you.

‘We are right here to take heed to you. Your dad and mom, your pals, all of us again right here in Connecticut need a peaceable finish to this. We are ready to listen to from you. Please name 911 and tell us the place you’re. We wish to resolve this in a protected manner.’

Police additionally clarified the timeline of occasions in a press convention Tuesday.

After the primary slaying, police stated Manfredonia fled the scene and broke into a close by house the place he held the house owner captive earlier than stealing his weapons and a truck.

The truck was later discovered deserted close to Osbornedale State Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Authorities stated Manfredonia had pushed the truck close to the house of Eisele on Sunday.

Manfredonia is suspected of killing Eisele earlier than forcing Eisele’s girlfriend into her automotive and fleeing to New Jersey together with her.

The 23-year-old girl was positioned in her Volkswagen Jetta close to Paterson, New Jersey, on Sunday and was not damage, police stated. Authorities haven’t named her.

State police described Eisele, who labored along with his father in a landscaping enterprise, as an acquaintance of Manfredonia’s. The health worker is conducting an post-mortem to find out reason behind dying.

Manfredonia’s household have additionally been pleading with him to give up.

Through their lawyer, Mike Dolan, Manfredonia’s dad and mom stated: ‘We love you. Please flip your self in.’

‘You have your dad and mom’ and your sisters’ and your loved ones’s total assist. It is time to let the therapeutic course of start,’ Dolan added.

Dolan stated Manfredonia had struggled with psychological well being points and ‘sought the assistance of a variety of therapists’.

A motive for the slayings has not been decided.

Anyone with any data is requested to name Derby police at 203-735-7811, state police at 860-896-3200 or the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI. Tips may also be despatched to 203-503-5555.