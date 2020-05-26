UConn student: Multistate manhunt ongoing after killing, home invasion

Peter Manfredonia, 23, is believed of killing a 62- year-old guy and also seriously harming one more guy “with an edged weapon” on Friday early morning in Willington, Connecticut State Police stated in a news release. Police stated the intention was uncertain.

Connecticut State Police is dealing with the FBI and also regional enforcement to track Manfredonia.

Pennsylvania State Police and also the FBI stated that Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania onSunday

Connecticut State Police advised that Manfredonia is thought about “armed and dangerous” and also he ought to not be come close to, according to a Facebook post

Manfredonia is additionally believed of devoting a home invasion on Sunday in Willington, Connecticut, supposedly taking guns and also lengthy weapons, and also the house owner’s cars and truck prior to leaving the scene, according to the Connecticut State Police launch. The cars and truck was later on located deserted at a close-by state park, cops stated. Connecticut State Police think Manfredonia after that took a trip to the home of a colleague in Derby,Connecticut A male was later on located dead at that area. Police think Manfredonia after that supposedly swiped black Volkswagen Jetta from the home. Connecticut State Police think that one more individual might have remained in the associate’s residence at the time. The person was later on located unhurt in Paterson, New Jersey, and also determined Manfredonia, according to state cops. The cars and truck was later on located in New Jersey, near to the Pennsylvania boundary, cops stated. UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz stated that Manfredonia is an elderly. “UConn records indicate that Peter Manfredonia is a student in the joint School of Engineering / School of Business MEM (Management and Engineering for Management) program,” Reitz informed CNN, including that he initially enlisted at UConn in loss2015 . Reitz stated Manfredonia was not residing on UConn school at the time of the case or throughout current terms.

