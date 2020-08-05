UConn Football Announces Cancellation of 2020 Season Due to Risks Associated With COVID-19

The University of Connecticut Department of Athletics today revealed that its football program will cancel all competitors for the 2020-21 academic year.

“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” director of sports David Benedict stated. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”

Members of the group will stay registered in classes, either practically or face to face, as full-time trainees atUConn The employee will likewise keep gain access to to centers and assistance services in accordance with NCAA guidelines, guaranteeing that student-athletes stay on track academically and developmentally.

While the Huskies started spring practice on February 4 and were one of the only groups in the nation to total a complete spring schedule, the chances to condition and train as a group have actually been restricted in current months. The group has actually been on school considering that early July with …