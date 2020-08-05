UConn cancels football season due to pandemic

The University of Connecticut will cancel its upcoming football season amidst health issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict stated Wednesday early morning. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”

Members of the football group will stay registered in classes, and will keep full-time trainee status with gain access to to UConn’s centers, Benedict stated.

The cancelation ends any possibility for what would have been UConn’s very first season as an independent group, after playing its last season in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in 2015.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas on Wednesday stated the choice to cancel the football season is the best one.

“These young men love competing for UConn and our fans love cheering for them on Saturdays,” Katsouleas said. “But the associated health risks are too much to overcome and I agree this is the best course of action.”

The cause and effect

As the very first domino to fall, UConn’s choice is most likely to activate a domino effect felt throughout the …