UConn announces reopening plans for fall semester | News

STORRS, CT (WFSB) — The University of Connecticut has announced its reopening plans, which will be submitted for approval later this month, for the upcoming fall semester.

Officials said the first day of classes will be Aug. 31, composed of some on the web courses, some face-to-face, and a mixture of the two.

“We are coming back. There is still a lot of work to do, a lot of plans to be made, but we will be coming back, but it won’t look like a normal college semester,” said Mike Enright, a UConn spokesperson.

Regarding residence halls, officials said Storrs and Stamford will be open, but with just minimal density and a new housing assignment process, but students will not need certainly to reapply for housing.

“Students who will be living on campus (Storrs and Stamford) will be required to return approximately two weeks before the start of classes to allow for testing, as required by the state, and a period of quarantine,” a letter to the institution community said.

Potential testing protocols remain being evaluated.

“The capacity of classrooms will also be reduced to allow for six feet of separation between people. We will have strong provisions in place to make the classroom environment as safe as possible, but we will be able to ensure that students and faculty who want an exclusively online experience can have that,” the letter said.

Every person in the UConn community will soon be required to wear a mask in public and common spaces, including classrooms.

“We have purchased enough masks to supply our entire community. If someone is unable to wear a mask, due to a medical condition for example, we will work with you to identify a solution before you return to campus,” officials said.

Another change will soon be in the dining halls.

“All university dining is going to be take out. Food is still going to be good, going to be delicious, but all dining is going to be take out,” Enright said.

Students will then perhaps not return following Thanksgiving break for the rest of the fall semester, but carry on courses and take final exams on the web.

“Health screening and monitoring will be continuous and we will reinforce the “stay home when ill” mandate for both employees and students at all times. We will promote frequent handwashing and/or sanitizers, physical distancing, and regular cleaning and disinfection of campus spaces. We will institute a number of preventative measures through operational changes to our buildings, transportation systems, deliveries, and visitation along with interactions with campus visitors and guests to help reduce the danger of spreading the virus.”

The university did say they’re draft plans, which will be submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval on June 24.

UConn also said tuition will be the same but they work on room and board adjustments.

While this may not be the best college experience, students are happy to be going back.

“Even if it’s restricted, like dining halls or buildings are restricted, it’s still good to be back and see your friends and engage,” said UConn student Zach Sageendorf.

Read the complete plan here.