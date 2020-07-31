Ucom to provide AMD105m for network outage – Armenian News

The following is a main news release by Ucom:

Ucom plans to compensate an overall of 105 million drams to its repaired- line clients for the network outage happened in July.

The Ucom group thinks that it is hard to put a rate on the troubles triggered to Ucom’s clients due to connectionoutage Appreciating the perseverance of all clients, the whole personnel of the Company reveals its thankfulness to everybody for their really essential and indispensable assistance in difficult times.

Taking into account that countless Ucom clients would have liked to prevent the tension triggered by technical problems and may think about the specific limitations to be little (every person consumer will get from 500 to 2000 AMD according to his/her picked tariff strategy), the Company’s personnel has an idea relating to the disposal of 105 million drams. It will be selected whether to continue with this tip by means of complimentary SMS ballot and calls. The clients will get a concern from 1004 brief number on whether they desire 105 million drams to be completely reimbursed to clients (500-2000 AMD each according to the tariff strategy), or whether they consider it proper to contribute this quantity on behalf of all Ucom’s clients to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen, considering the instructions and significance of the Foundation’s activities.

Ucom will provide additional details about the decision.