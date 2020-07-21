Ucom & Teach For Armenia partner to provide hundreds of students with Internet access across Armenia – Armenian News

The following is an official press release by Ucom

Teach For Armenia (TFA) is partnering with Ucom to provide internet connectivity to hundreds of students across Armenia. Ucom, the fastest network operator in Armenia and both fixed and mobile services’ provider, has donated 370 data cards to power devices in 24 rural communities as part of the Digital Divide Campaign, an initiative seeking to connect all students in Armenia and Artsakh with the devices and internet access they need to keep learning as education goes online.

This summer, Teach For Armenia students are using their Ucom-powered devices to participate in the Virtual Student Leadership Camp. The three-week-long camp prepares students to be problem solvers by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and mindsets to create innovative project proposals that will spark local ingenuity, civic responsibility, and global connectivity within their communities.

“Hundreds of Teach For Armenia students are spending their summer learning the fundamentals of civic engagement and how to be agents for change in their communities,” said Ruiz Clark, Chief Operating Officer at Teach For Armenia. “We’re grateful to Ucom, who recognizes that connectivity should not be a barrier to learning, in making our Virtual Student Leadership Camp a reality.”

“Ucom is excited to continue its long standing partnership with Teach For Armenia, this summer and beyond, in order to build a more equitable education system for all students in Armenia and Artsakh. By uniting our efforts, we believe that we can create impactful results for our students and communities”, said Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.