Ucom & Teach For Armenia Partner for Connectivity and Student Leadership – Armenian News

This summer season, Ucom partnered with Teach For Armenia to execute a 3- week long Virtual Student Leadership Camp that promoted regional resourcefulness, civic obligation, and international connectivity amongst trainees. Ucom offered 370 campers from 24 neighborhoods throughout Armenia with information cards to take part.

During the camp, trainees tuned into virtual profession advancement workshops led by Ucom executives and operated in groups to style Community Impact Projects that fulfill requirements in their neighborhoods. Ucom has actually chosen to money a Community Impact Microgrant for trainees from Bagaran town in Armavir Province to make their task a truth. Students from Bagaran Secondary School have actually proposed developing a museum and accompanying student- established site that commemorates their regional cultural heritage.

“In recent months, Ucom has had a hard time choosing all the new projects and programs to participate in. This is due to a number of objective and subjective reasons, including COVID-19, but we could not help but support the implementation of this program by “Teach For Armenia” One simply needed to see the interest of our supervisory personnel that carried out training to share their experience and understanding with trainees. I thank both the “Teach For Armenia” …