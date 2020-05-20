Ucom pays coupons of USD and AMD Bonds – Armenian News

Official news release by Ucom

On May 16, 2020 Ucom paid the coupons of Ucom company bonds. These bonds are the very first ones by Ucom, provided within the structure of the general public deal signed up in2019 In May, 2019 Ucom positioned AMD bonds with a yearly discount coupon return of 11% and USD bonds with a yearly discount coupon return of 7.5%. The very first company bonds of Ucom were permitted to trade on AMX Armenia stock market.

Let us advise, that the maturation duration of small discount coupon bonds is 36 months, the regularity of discount coupon settlement is quarterly.

It must be included that the statement of the bonds’ public deal was signed up with the Central Bank of the RA and is offered here