Ucom Paid AMD 6,875,000 and $ 93,750 as Coupons of USD and AMD Bonds  – Armenian News

On August 17, 2020 Ucom paid AMD 6,875,000 and USD 93,750 as the coupons of Ucom business bonds. These bonds are the very first ones by Ucom, provided within the structure of the general public deal signed up in 2019. In May, 2019 Ucom positioned AMD bonds with a yearly voucher yield of 11% and USD bonds with a yearly voucher yield of 7.5%. The very first business bonds of Ucom were permitted to trade on AMX Armenia stock market.

Let us advise, that the maturity duration of small voucher bonds is 36 months, the frequency of voucher payment is quarterly.

It ought to be included that the statement of the bonds’ public deal was signed up with the Central Bank of the RA and is available here.