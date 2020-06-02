Ucom online stores offer 5% discount for all Xiaomi gadgets – Armenian News

Official press launch by Ucom

Until June 10, all Xiaomi smartphones and different units may be bought with a 5% discount at Ucom’s online store.

Those who plan to purchase a brand new smartphone can achieve this with a small or medium funds by selecting any of Xiaomi Redmi, Xiaomi Redmi Note, Xiaomi Mi Note smartphones. When shopping for any Xiaomi smartphone, the brand new and present cell subscribers of Ucom’s uPrepaid and Universal / Universal Plus postpaid voice providers will obtain extra GBs for 2 years in a row with none dedication. In specific, the subscribers of uPrepaid service have the chance to stand up to 10 GB of cell web, and people of Universal / Universal Plus postpaid service can stand up to 65 GB.

“Ucom’s Postpaid Universal/ Universal Plus service subscribers will enjoy 55 multi-genre TV channels on Ucom Mobile TV. Moreover, the mobile subscribers of Ucom’s Universal, Universal Plus postpaid and uPrepaid services will continue benefiting from Zoom, Skype, Viber and WhatsApp mobile apps until June 30 inclusive, without having to pay for the internet traffic they used,” mentioned Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

It must be added that at Ucom’s online store one can even purchase Xiaomi LED lamps, good dwelling equipment, gentle units outfitted with movement sensors, unicycles, units for measuring indoor air temperature and humidity, batteries in addition to different units and equipment with a 5% discount.