Ucom offers the Latest Alcatel 1V smartphone – Armenian News

Official press release by Ucom

Ucom continues offering a wide range of smartphones to all its existing and future customers. In particular, starting today, the latest Alcatel 1V smartphones can be purchased from the sales and service centers of Ucom. Alcatel 1V was introduced to the market in 2020 and is available in black and agate green colors.

This smartphone features a 6.22″ HD+ display as well as a durable 4000 mA battery. Those who love taking photos and selfies will appreciate the 13 MP and 5 MP primary and 5 MP secondary cameras. It also has a dedicated button for Google assistant.

The smartphone can be purchased without any commitment at only 49,900 AMD, both in cash and on credit. In case of a credit purchase, customers will pay a monthly fee starting from 2450 AMD. Moreover, if customers choose to subscribe to Ucom’s Universal, Universal Plus and uPrepaid tariff plans, along with the regular internet inclusions they will receive up to 20 GB of additional internet per month during 24 months.

“Our customers can test and enjoy all the advantages of their smartphones in the best Armenian network. Besides, with any budget they can purchase high-end smartphones not only from the sales and service centers of Ucom, but also at our online shop,” said Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

It should be added that in case of an online purchase, the delivery in Yerevan is carried out within 1 business day, and in the regions – within 3 business days.