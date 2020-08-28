Ucom Offers “Oodles of Internet” to Its Mobile Voice Service Customers – Armenian News

The following is a news release by Ucom:

The brand-new customers of Ucom voice services will get two times more gigabytes than meant by their picked tariff strategy within 24 months in a row, by signing up with any of uPrepaid and Universal/Universal Plus postpaid tariff strategies by October 31 of this year.

In specific, the brand-new customers of u1000 pre-paid tariff strategy will get 4 GB mobile information monthly, rather of the typical 2 GB, and those of u1500 tariff strategy will get 8 GB high- speed mobile information monthly, rather of the typical 4 GB. The brand-new customers of u2000 pre-paid tariff strategy will get 12 GB high- speed mobile information monthly, rather of the typical 6 GB, and those of u3000 tariff strategy will get 20 GB high- speed information monthly, rather of the typical 10 GB.

The brand-new customers of Universal/Universal Plus 2900 postpaid tariff strategy will get 14 GB high- speed mobile information monthly, rather of the typical 7 GB, those of Universal/Universal Plus 5500 tariff strategy will get 30 GB high- speed mobile information monthly, rather of the typical 15 GB. If the customers select to sign up with Universal/Universal Plus 8000 tariff strategy, the regular monthly addition of mobile information will amount to 60 GB monthly, rather of 30 GB, and if Universal/Universal Plus 12500 postpaid tariff strategy is picked, customers will get 100 GB high- speed mobile information per …